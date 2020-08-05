15 new COVID-19 cases in SFC

So far in August, 42 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Francois County.
The St. Francois County Health Center reported 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
There are now 78 active cases and 337 total cases.
Of those, 22 active cases and 172 total cases are related to the two Department of Corrections outbreaks.
The number of cases that have required hospitalization rose by one to 21.
There are 51 cases that have no known source of contact, 2 more than on Tuesday.
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported four new cases on Wednesday. The county now has nine active cases and 52 total cases.
The Iron County Health Department reported two new cases, bringing its total to 21. There are 15 active cases.
The Madison County Health Department reported its 20th case on Monday.
COVID Cancellations
The following have been cancelled in Ste. Genevieve: Civil War Interpretive Event on Aug. 22, Plein Air Show and Sale on Sept. 23-27, Fourth Friday Art Walk on Aug. 28, Summer Music Series on Aug. 21 and 28.
The 156th Anniversary of the Battle of Knob Reenactment that was scheduled for Sept. 26-27 has been postponed to 2021.
"With the public's safety in mind, all of the cooperating groups, including Missouri State Parks, Friends of Fort Davidson and Arcadia Valley Chamber of Commerce, have agreed that the 2020 Battle of Pilot Knob Reenactment will be postponed to Sept. 25-26 2021," reads a Missouri State Parks release. "The cooperating groups responsible for putting on this event are fully committed to holding the event in 2021 and have already begun the process for moving the event to the new date. We look forward to hosting this outstanding event next September."
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.