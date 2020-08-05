15 new COVID-19 cases in SFC

"With the public's safety in mind, all of the cooperating groups, including Missouri State Parks, Friends of Fort Davidson and Arcadia Valley Chamber of Commerce, have agreed that the 2020 Battle of Pilot Knob Reenactment will be postponed to Sept. 25-26 2021," reads a Missouri State Parks release. "The cooperating groups responsible for putting on this event are fully committed to holding the event in 2021 and have already begun the process for moving the event to the new date. We look forward to hosting this outstanding event next September." ​