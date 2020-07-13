15 students complete MAC EMT program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fifteen students recently completed the Emergency Medical Technician Program at Mineral Area College.

The class was the second to graduate since MAC began its partnership with Washington County Ambulance District (WCAD) to administer EMS Education Programs at the college. Through the agreement, which started last July, WCAD ensures a qualified program director who provides oversight to the EMS Programs and MAC provides college resources, necessary instructional equipment, adjunct instructors and clinical instructors.

Justin Duncan, WCAD administrator and MAC director of EMS education said that the class had a 100% pass rate on their national board testing.

“I am beyond proud of our graduates and our education team, especially given the challenges faced with COVID-19,” said Duncan. “The students worked hard to achieve their goals. Both the faculty and students were amazingly flexible as we navigated through COVID-19 and moving to a hybrid format of learning.”