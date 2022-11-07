2.2 quake east of Bonne Terre Sunday night

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 2.2 magnitude earthquake with a depth of 14 miles east of Bonne Terre at 7:11 p.m. Sunday.

There have been no reports of damage at this time.

The epicenter of the quake was located about 600 feet north of the end of Riverview Lane off Route K, and about 1,600 feet west of Big River. USGS placed the coordinates at 37.927°N 90.508°W.

On the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, an arbitrary ranking used by the USGS based on observed effects, a 2.2 earthquake is extremely mild. A quake of that magnitude would be felt only by a few people at rest, especially on upper floors of buildings. No one had reported having felt the quake to USGS as of Monday afternoon.

According to earthquaketrack.com, three other earthquakes in the past eight months have been reported in and around Bonne Terre:

2.2 magnitude, 7.5 mile depth, Bonne Terre;

1.9 magnitude, 3 mile depth, Leadwood, two months ago;

2.0 magnitude, 5.6 mile depth, Fredericktown, eight months ago.

Earthquake Insurance Findings

Monday, the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI), the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ (NAIC) Center for Insurance Policy and Research (CIPR), and the University of Missouri’s Disaster and Community Crisis Center announced a new report addressing the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ) earthquake protection gap. The report is said to provide insights into homeowners and renters insurance uptake.

The NMSZ, located located in the region of Southeast Missouri, is one of the most active earthquake zones in the country, averaging more than 200 small earthquakes each year. In 1811 and 1812, the zone produced some of the largest earthquakes in U.S. history, estimated at magnitudes 7.0-7.5. Several studies have projected what the losses would be if a similar magnitude earthquake event were to occur in the NMSZ region today, with estimates ranging from $110 to $290 billion in total insured losses.

Since 1974, more than 4,000 earthquakes have been recorded in the NMSZ, and scientific experts estimate there is a 25-40% chance of another large magnitude earthquake in the next 50 years.

Despite the threat, a substantial and growing gap of earthquake insurance coverage protection exists in the area. Missouri DCI produces annual estimates of residential insurance coverage in their state. The most recent data from 2021 shows earthquake coverage in the New Madrid region of Missouri has decreased 49% from 2000 (60%), while earthquake coverage costs there have increased 816%. Region-wide, an estimated 7-16% of homeowners report having earthquake insurance.

The study explores other reasons beyond cost and availability that might impact a consumer’s decision to purchase earthquake insurance coverage. The study found that the top three predictors of earthquake insurance uptake were:

Using agents to help make insurance decisions Talking to friends and family about earthquakes Confidence in having sufficient information about earthquakes

Another key finding was that many homeowners were unaware their standard insurance policy doesn’t cover damage and losses suffered from an earthquake. Missouri DCI is incorporating the findings of this study into its annual education and awareness campaign to give consumers more information to make critical decisions about their coverage and preparedness.

For questions about the report or data, contact the NAIC Center for Insurance Policy and Research. For questions about the consumer education and awareness program, contact the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance.