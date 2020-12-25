2020: A year of challenges; Journal shares top stories of the year

The family bought the boat two years before while living in Tampa, Florida. They immediately sold everything they had, moved onto the boat full-time and, according to Ryan, they’ve been living happily on the 46-foot catamaran ever since.

“This season we were heading down through the Caribbean, which means generally that we were going to try to be in Grenada by sometime in July. The storm season starts getting active in July, so most folks like us try to find someplace a little bit out of the storm belt. We were in the British Virgin Islands in March when this whole thing happened.

“Basically, they wouldn’t extend our visas and so we had to leave. There was no place to go because countries were closing borders everywhere. So, we ended up just moving over to the U.S. Virgin Islands, and we’ve been here ever since. We actually cleared into the U.S. Virgin Islands sometime around five or six weeks ago."

Asked how the family was handling quarantine, he said, “Well, we’re probably doing better than you guys. Life on a boat is semi-quarantined anyway, so it makes all this potentially a little easier for us. We’ve been really lucky here compared to a lot of countries. A lot of places have been very strict with folks on boats, making sure that they are staying on the boat for long periods of time. But we were fortunate …”