2020 reflections

There have been countless memes on social media and newly formed words and phrases like Blursday, quarantini, COVID bubble, doomsurfing or doomscrolling, and “the ’rona” to lighten the weight of the heavily-weighted corona crisis.

Despite the events of 2020, some of which have left deep wounds that may never fully heal, this column is a simple yet hopeful plea to each of you.

Embrace your “new normal,” whatever that may be. Shed the toxicity of negativity and bad habits developed this year. Allow your heart to open the door of possibilities for 2021. Remember that even though things often begin small, they can eventually reshape you and those around you. They might even eventually reshape the world around you.

Never forget the importance of sharing kindness, generosity and love with others. I think we’re at our best when we support each other and grow together.

Actor Michael J. Fox’s words are perfect as a reflection on 2020 and as a prediction for 2021: “I think the more unexpected something is, the more there is to learn from it.”

Let us learn, grow and love together in 2021 to make it such a bright year that 2020 fades quietly into past.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

