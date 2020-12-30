2020 reflections

Never before have we experienced a year quite like 2020. It’s been a year of unexpected events and far too many tragedies.
Some of this year’s events included
• the death of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna
• devastating wildfires along the West Coast and Australia
• impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
• the death of George Floyd which triggered protests and Black Lives Matter events around the world
• Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle stepped away from royal life
• explosions in Beirut and Nashville, Tenn.
• record-low gasoline prices
• the presidential election along with mail-in ballot controversy and alleged voter fraud
• Joe Biden becomes president-elect with Kamala Harris as vice president-elect
• the deaths of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Lou Brock, Alex Trebek, Regis Philbin, Sean Connery, Kelly Preston, Charlie Daniels, Eddie Van Halen, Charley Pride, Kirk Douglas, Chadwick Boseman, Olivia de Havilland, Naya Rivera and many more
And the COVID-19 pandemic.
This event certainly took center-stage in the spring of 2020. The onset of this event – with devastating effects – was so quick that Americans were in shock. Schools closed. Restaurants, theaters and theme parks closed. The U.S. Stock Market plunged in record lows. Local businesses faced a grim outcome. Employees turned their kitchen tables and couches into home offices and schools for their children as they tried to balance being employees, teachers and caregivers all at once. Many jobs disappeared permanently.
No one could have predicted the unprecedented and long-term effects of COVID-19.
The news, social media and my newspaper stories were inundated with mentions of the virus. Rarely did I write a story without at least one reference to “COVID-19,” “coronavirus” or “pandemic.”
For us, life continued. My husband worked every day as an essential worker. As a teacher, I worked from home while my teenage daughter completed her studies and dance classes at home. Weekday dinners were either prepared very early before dance or much later because our kitchen became our in-home dance studio as Ava practiced ballet at the barre – or kitchen chair – and listened intently for instruction from her determined teachers through Zoom. Our son Matthew continued his studies online through Mineral Area College.
Grocery trips became expanded trips because they included shopping for three additional families of elderly or high-risk relatives. Stockpiling became evident when daily essentials like toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectant wipes and sprays, bleach and other cleaners became nonexistent on store shelves.
The media reported a quickly climbing death toll due to COVID-19. The doom set in.
New buzzwords, acronyms and phrases were quickly added to our everyday vocabulary. PPE (personal protective equipment), WFH (working from home), quarantine, contact tracing, epidemic, pandemic, quarantine, isolation, infectious, contagious, respirator, ventilator, self-isolation, remote learning, flatten the curve and virtual happy hour.
For some, masks have become part of their attire. Social distancing seems to be the “new norm.”
For all the bad, there have been good things to come in 2020.
Essential workers – also called frontline workers – have finally been recognized for the hard work they put in on a daily basis. These heroes were quietly unveiled to be doctors, nurses and healthcare workers; emergency responders; custodians; and many others who have kept our country running during a very bleak time in our nation.
Suddenly teachers became valued after parents realized the complexities and challenges of educating children every day.
Celebratory parades popped up in communities across the country to honor loved ones’ birthdays, graduations, anniversaries and more.
Zoom became an integral part of families and holiday events, stretching beyond the use for school or work and now as a steady way to connect with separated family and friends.
There have been countless memes on social media and newly formed words and phrases like Blursday, quarantini, COVID bubble, doomsurfing or doomscrolling, and “the ’rona” to lighten the weight of the heavily-weighted corona crisis.
Despite the events of 2020, some of which have left deep wounds that may never fully heal, this column is a simple yet hopeful plea to each of you.
Embrace your “new normal,” whatever that may be. Shed the toxicity of negativity and bad habits developed this year. Allow your heart to open the door of possibilities for 2021. Remember that even though things often begin small, they can eventually reshape you and those around you. They might even eventually reshape the world around you.
Never forget the importance of sharing kindness, generosity and love with others. I think we’re at our best when we support each other and grow together.
Actor Michael J. Fox’s words are perfect as a reflection on 2020 and as a prediction for 2021: “I think the more unexpected something is, the more there is to learn from it.”
Let us learn, grow and love together in 2021 to make it such a bright year that 2020 fades quietly into past.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal