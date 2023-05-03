The streets of Fredericktown are abuzz with excitement as the annual Azalea Festival returns, Thursday-Sunday. This year's theme, "There's No Place Like the Azalea Festival," promises to transport visitors to a world of wonder and enchantment inspired by the classic movie, "The Wizard of Oz."

The festival will kick off Thursday with the GFWC Prince and Princess Pageant at 7 p.m. at Fredericktown High School and will run through Sunday evening with numerous activities, events and vendors.

This year's craft vendors will consist of items such as wood crafts, embroidery, clothing, jerky, quilts, tumblers, macramé, handbags, freeze dried treats, salsa, candles, wood carvings, jewelry, wreathes, photo booth, homemade spices, and fudge.

Friday night, events will start with the opening of the carnival at 4 p.m. and end with the classic rock band "Family Ties" from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the stage. The coronation of the Azalea Festival Queen will be at 7 p.m. at the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Auditorium.

The annual pancake breakfast, from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., at the United Methodist Church will kick off Saturday's festivities. The rest of the day will be filled with the Azalea fun run, golf tournament, arts and crafts, car show, sand volleyball, diaper derby, pet show, kiddie pedal tractor pull, live music throughout the afternoon and of course the food and the carnival.

Two bands will take the stage Saturday with Greenville Rocking Bears at 2 p.m., and Volume 208 starting at 5 p.m.

The Fredericktown Eagles, located at 411 Burris St., are hosting an Azalea Dance beginning at 8 p.m. The band Family Ties will be make its second festival appearance of the weekend playing during the dance.

Sunday will begin with a church service led by Pastor Raymond Michael at 8 a.m., at the Azalea Park Pavilion. Arts and crafts will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be music by Maggie Thorn at 11 a.m., and Brothers Walker from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the stage.

The Azalea Festival Parade will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Marshall Street and West Marvin. The route then heads east on West Marvin to South Main Street continuing north to the court square. After a three-quarters turn around the courthouse, the parade will continue on to West Main Street until making a left on South Wood and then a right on West College finishing at the National Guard Armory.

Throughout the weekend food vendors will be there to keep away the hunger as they serve up barbecue, funnel cakes, kettle corn, ice cream, root beer and more. The hardest decision will be what to try first.

Don't miss out on the fun. Start making your plans to take part in this weekend full of festival fun at the Annual Azalea Festival, May 4-7.