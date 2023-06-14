Movie lovers can get together for free this month and enjoy three films as part of a joint city effort to provide positive community relations in Bonne Terre, Park Hills and Desloge.

The annual Outdoor Movie Series has been announced for this year and features the movies "DC League of Super Pets," "Sonic the Hedgehog 2", and "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish." All the movies are free to the public and will begin around sunset. Movies scheduled for viewing at pool locations also have dry seating available, and the pool locations will open one hour before the start of the movie.

The movies take place at Bonne Terre City Pool, the Park Hills Amphitheater in Columbia Park, and Desloge City Pool on consecutive Saturdays.

The series' first movie, "DC League of Super Pets," is scheduled for viewing on Saturday at the Bonne Terre City Pool. In this 105-minute, computer-animated movie, Superman is kidnapped and it is up to Krypto, the pet dog of Superman, to save the day. The film features stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Keanu Reeves and Natasha Lyonne.

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2" will be shown at the Twin Oaks Amphitheater in Columbia Park in Park Hills on June 23. In this sequel to "Sonic the Hedgehog," Dr. Robotnik returns to Earth with new Ally Knuckles the Echidna. Sonic and his friend Tails are the only ones who stand in the way of Robotnik and Knuckles. This film runs 122 minutes and stars James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Idris Elba, Natasha Rothwell, Ben Schwartz and Tika Sumpter.

The last movie of the series is "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" and will be shown at Desloge City Pool on June 30. In this computer-animated adventure, hero Puss in Boots has used up all but one of his nine lives and goes on a quest to restore them by finding the Last Wish. Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek Pinault reprise their respective roles as Puss in Boots and Kitty Softpaws. This film has a running time of 102 minutes.

The 2023 Outdoor Summer Movies Series is presented by American Family Insurance Hanna Mahaney and is sponsored by New Era Bank. Others who contributed to make this series possible are the Central R-3 School District; North County R-1 School District; Cities of Park Hills, Desloge, and Bonne Terre; the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce; and the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce.