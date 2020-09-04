247 new COVID-19 cases this week in SFC

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The St. Francois County Health Center (SFCHC) reported 247 new cases of COVID-19 this week.

SFCHC Director Amber Elliott said as of noon on Friday, there have been a total of 1,296 cases of COVID-19 reported in St. Francois County since March 22.

A total of 247 new cases have been reported in the last week, which includes 69 from the Department of Corrections (DOC) outbreaks and 49 from long-term care outbreaks. Elliott reported that there are currently 566 known active cases; 64 are related to DOC outbreaks and 104 related to a long-term care outbreak.

Of the cases reported in the county, 65 cases have required hospitalization during their illness since March 22: up 10 from last week.

There are six suspect deaths in which the health center is awaiting a death certificate to verify the cause of death.

“Due to the rapid increase in cases, our capacity to investigate cases in a timely manner is not possible,” Elliott explained in this week’s statement. “Every interaction with persons outside your household should be treated as a risk for transmission.”

As the cases continue to climb in St. Francois County, local health officials have been discussing the possibility of a face mask mandate within the county.