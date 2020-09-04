247 new COVID-19 cases this week in SFC

The St. Francois County Health Center (SFCHC) reported 247 new cases of COVID-19 this week.
SFCHC Director Amber Elliott said as of noon on Friday, there have been a total of 1,296 cases of COVID-19 reported in St. Francois County since March 22.
A total of 247 new cases have been reported in the last week, which includes 69 from the Department of Corrections (DOC) outbreaks and 49 from long-term care outbreaks. Elliott reported that there are currently 566 known active cases; 64 are related to DOC outbreaks and 104 related to a long-term care outbreak.
Of the cases reported in the county, 65 cases have required hospitalization during their illness since March 22: up 10 from last week.
There are six suspect deaths in which the health center is awaiting a death certificate to verify the cause of death.
“Due to the rapid increase in cases, our capacity to investigate cases in a timely manner is not possible,” Elliott explained in this week’s statement. “Every interaction with persons outside your household should be treated as a risk for transmission.”
As the cases continue to climb in St. Francois County, local health officials have been discussing the possibility of a face mask mandate within the county.
Elliott said the county’s health board is looking to take the mask mandate to a vote, however they have not yet scheduled another meeting.
“They are working to edit to the version that they looked at in Tuesday’s meeting,” she said.
She said the board plans to schedule another meeting to address the mandate during the third week of this month.
The health center advises the following:
- If you test positive for COVID-19, please stay home and isolate yourself away from others.
- People who are in isolation should stay home until it’s safe for them to be around others.
- In the home, anyone sick or infected should separate themselves from others by staying in a specific “sick room” or area and using a separate bathroom (if available).
- Start making a contact list for “close contacts” that you have been around 48 hours prior to symptom onset. Let your contacts know that they may have been exposed.
- If you have been within six feet of a confirmed COVID-19 case for at least 15 minutes, please self-quarantine at home away from others for 14 days after the last contact with the case, and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.
- If you are being tested for COVID-19, please self-quarantine at home away from others until test results are available.
The health center also advised that every business needs to utilize CDC guidance to prepare a pandemic plan if not already done.
The health center strongly encourages citizens to do the following:
- If you are sick, stay home and contact your medical provider.
- Avoid socializing in groups that do not readily allow for appropriate physical distancing.
- Wear face coverings when in public settings.
- When in public, individuals should maximize physical distance from others.
- Continue to practice good hygiene by ashing hands with soap and water, or using hand sanitizer, especially after touching frequently used items or surfaces.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow or shirt.
- Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.
The health center stressed that vulnerable persons should minimize movement in the community as much as possible.
Presbyterian Manor
Farmington Presbyterian Manor received good news after a third round of mass testing at the community Sept. 1-2, after two employees and a contract health care worker tested positive at the community last month. All employees and residents tested Sept. 1-2 were negative for COVID-19. The St. Francois County Health Department does not recommend further testing and has closed the outbreak at the campus.
“This is good news,” said Jeanne Gerstenkorn, PMMA’s infection preventionist and vice president for health and wellness. “Farmington Presbyterian Manor will continue its efforts to keep its residents and employees safe from COVID-19.”
The health care workers who tested positive for the virus earlier in August will remain in isolation until cleared to return to work by the Health Department. Per CDC guidelines, team members may return to work once they have been symptom free for 24 hours without the aid of a fever reducer and demonstrate improvement in respiratory symptoms, and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. Upon their return to work, we will follow CDC recommendations related to work practices and restrictions.
The campus will continue to prescreen employees before they have contact with residents and check residents for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 during each shift.
Other counties
The Iron County Health Department reported no new cases on Friday. There are now nine active cases and 82 total cases.
Madison County Health Department reported 14 new cases on Friday. There are 93 active and 220 total cases; 25 cases are associated with long-term care facilities.
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported two new cases. The county has 9 active cases and 138 total cases.
The Washington County Health Department reported nine new cases. The county now has 93 active and 339 total cases; 36 of the active cases are related to congregate settings.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
