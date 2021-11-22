$3 million Washington County winner: ‘God blessed us again!’

A Washington County couple became millionaires after they won the first of four $3 million top prizes on a Missouri Lottery “Big Riches” Scratchers game.

The couple picked out the ticket after seeing it at Short Stop Convenience, 10215 W. Highway E in Potosi, while picking up groceries.

“I just had this feeling,” one of the winners shared.

They decided to scratch off the ticket before leaving the store, realizing almost instantly that it contained a big prize.

“We started scratching the ticket and saw we had won $100,000,” one of them explained. “We kept scratching, and they were all $100,000!”

The couple reported this is the second time they’ve won a large Scratchers prize.

“It was just like God blessed us again!” she exclaimed.

It’s also the second millionaire-making Lottery ticket sold in Potosi in recent months. In late July, a Cash4Life player matched all six numbers drawn to win $1,000 a day for life. That ticket was sold at Smoker Friendly, 828 E. High St.

In FY21, players in Washington County won more than $5.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $520,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $411,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

“Big Riches” is a $30 game with over $119.7 million in unclaimed prizes, including three more top prizes of $3 million and three prizes of $100,000.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

