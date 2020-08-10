47 new COVID-19 cases in SFC

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the area.
The St. Francois County Health Center reported 47 new cases on Monday.
There are now 116 active cases and 402 total cases.
Of those, 16 active and 181 total cases are related to the two Department of Corrections outbreaks.
There are 78 cases that have no known source of infection, which is up 23 cases from Friday.
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported four new confirmed cases on Monday. The county now has 57 total cases and 11 active cases.
Over the weekend, the health department reported a possible exposure at River Rapids Waterpark from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 2.
The health department is asking that anyone who was at the water park during this time period monitor for symptoms for 14 days until Sunday, Aug. 16.
The Washington County Health Department reported 15 new cases on Monday. The county now has 25 active cases and 93 total cases. They did not report numbers on Friday because the office was closed.
The health department reported a possible exposure at the First Baptist Church in Potosi at the 10 a.m. service on July 26 and Aug. 2. Anyone who attended either service and did not practice social distancing is asked to monitor for symptoms through Sunday, Aug. 16.
"The health department is asking those individuals to reduce interaction with public, wear a mask if possible when out, practice good social distancing and good hand hygiene," the post said.
The Iron County Health Department reported one new case on Monday, bringing the county's total to 23 cases and seven active cases.
The St. Francois County Health Center said the county is now averaging 15-20 cases per day."An initial investigation and tracing is about four hours per case," the health center said. "As cases increase rapidly, our capacity to investigate and contact trace decreases."
They are asking residents to help the community slow the spread by following these guidelines:
- If you test positive for COVID-19, please stay home and isolate yourself away from others. People who are in isolation should stay home until it’s safe for them to be around others. In the home, anyone sick or infected should separate themselves from others by staying in a specific “sick room” or area and using a separate bathroom (if available). Start making a contact list for "close contacts" that you have been around 48 hours prior to symptom onset. Let your contacts know that they may have been exposed.
- If you have been within 6 feet of a confirmed COVID-19 case for at least 15 minutes, please self-quarantine at home away from others for 14 days after the last contact with the case and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. If you are being tested for COVID-19, please self-quarantine at home away from others until test results are available.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal.
