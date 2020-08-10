47 new COVID-19 cases in SFC

The health department said First Baptist Church has been working closely with them and has cancelled 9 a.m. Sunday school classes for a couple of weeks and will be disinfecting between services.

The Iron County Health Department reported one new case on Monday, bringing the county's total to 23 cases and seven active cases.

The St. Francois County Health Center said the county is now averaging 15-20 cases per day.

"An initial investigation and tracing is about four hours per case," the health center said. "As cases increase rapidly, our capacity to investigate and contact trace decreases."