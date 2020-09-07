5 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County

Return to homepage ×
The Madison County Health Department reported five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
The county now has 71 active cases and 233 total cases; 27 cases are related to long-term care facilities.
St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, and Washington Counties did not report numbers on Monday.
As of Friday, there were 566 active and 1,296 total cases in St. Francois County.
Nikki Overfelt
Reporter
