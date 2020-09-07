 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County
0 comments

5 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County

{{featured_button_text}}
Health Center prepares for coronavirus
Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

The Madison County Health Department reported five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The county now has 71 active cases and 233 total cases; 27 cases are related to long-term care facilities.

St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, and Washington Counties did not report numbers on Monday.

As of Friday, there were 566 active and 1,296 total cases in St. Francois County.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News