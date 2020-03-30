5th COVID-19 case in county

Amid weekend concerns swirling around the county regarding a possible 30-day shelter-in-place, St. Francois County Health Center confirmed a fifth case of coronavirus.
“The Health Center is investigating a 5th confirmed COVID-19 case,” read the press release, issued by Amber Elliott, health center director, Sunday afternoon to media and on the health center’s social media pages. “The case is a female in her 70s. Her exposure is unknown at this time. We are actively working to investigate this case.”
The center was investigating a fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 on Saturday. The case is a female in her 40s and is a healthcare professional who works outside St. Francois County, according to a release for the health center. Her exposure is unknown at this time but is suspected to be related to her line of work.
A total case count, age ranges, and exposure type for COVID-19 cases in St. Francois County can be found at www.sfchc.org.
Public concerns about rumors of a possible 30-day shelter-in-place, which was said would lead to a shutdown of "non-essential" small businesses, were also making the rounds on social media and through text messaging.
The message, whose author has not been verified, urged community members to contact the health center director’s email and to entreat county commissioners to forego a 30-day shutdown in favor of a shelter-in-place for no more than two weeks, saying “all of our livelihoods are being crushed by this.”
In a statement released Sunday afternoon, Elliott said the implications of a stay-at-home order is understood, “especially for small businesses.”
“The St. Francois County Health Center Board of Trustees has voted unanimously to support a 'stay at home' order if said order is also supported by county commission,” the statement reads. “No order has been finalized or signed.”
According to Elliott, more than 20 other jurisdictions in Missouri have implemented similar orders, all for the duration of 30 days.
“The rationale for 30 days is because this is approximately the duration of two incubation periods (of the virus, which has mutated several times),” the statement reads. “Orders may also be modified at any time. An order is still under consideration as we continue to track and monitor disease transmission in our community and surrounding jurisdictions.”
Elliott said many professional organizations have advocated for a statewide order including the following: Missouri Foundation for Health, Missouri Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics, Missouri Hospital Association, Missouri Academy of Family Physicians, Missouri Center for Public Health Excellence, Missouri Nurses Association, and Missouri Primary Care Association.
“This is all in an effort to save lives and protect our most vulnerable,” the statement reads.
The Health Center continues to strongly encourage all individuals to practice social distancing and hygienic practices to slow the spread of COVID-19.
