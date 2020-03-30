5th COVID-19 case in county

Amid weekend concerns swirling around the county regarding a possible 30-day shelter-in-place, St. Francois County Health Center confirmed a fifth case of coronavirus.

“The Health Center is investigating a 5th confirmed COVID-19 case,” read the press release, issued by Amber Elliott, health center director, Sunday afternoon to media and on the health center’s social media pages. “The case is a female in her 70s. Her exposure is unknown at this time. We are actively working to investigate this case.”

The center was investigating a fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 on Saturday. The case is a female in her 40s and is a healthcare professional who works outside St. Francois County, according to a release for the health center. Her exposure is unknown at this time but is suspected to be related to her line of work.

A total case count, age ranges, and exposure type for COVID-19 cases in St. Francois County can be found at www.sfchc.org.

Public concerns about rumors of a possible 30-day shelter-in-place, which was said would lead to a shutdown of "non-essential" small businesses, were also making the rounds on social media and through text messaging.