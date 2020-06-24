6 new cases in SFC; 4 in Washington Co

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose again in St. Francois County on Wednesday. Six new cases were reported by the St. Francois County Health Center, bringing the total number of cases to 97.

There are 49 active cases and 44 cases are related to the outbreak at the Easter Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) in Bonne Terre. The health center first reported the outbreak at the ERDCC on Friday.

A total of 2,986 inmates and staff have been tested at the facility. The health center said on Monday that the facility is still receiving test results.

Inmates who have been in the facility for 14 days or more prior to testing will be counted in St. Francois County statistics, per Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services guidelines.

Employees who are St. Francois County residents will be counted in the county's statistics. Cases residing outside of St. Francois County will be sent to the appropriate jurisdiction.

The Washington County Health Department reported four new confirmed cases of the virus on Wednesday. The county now has 23 total cases and eight active cases.

"Our newest active cases include female in (her) 50s who was a contact to a positive female in (her) 20s who was a contact to a positive female in (her) 30s where exposure is unknown, and a male in (his) 20s that is travel-related," according to the health department's Facebook page.