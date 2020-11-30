600+ new cases, 8 new COVID-related deaths

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“While some of the data on this site may be a few days behind, it provides the same information that we have been reporting,” the health center said.

The Madison County Health Department reported a new COVID-related death on Sunday, bringing the county’s total to 17 deaths.

Vaccine website

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has launched a COVID-19 vaccine website for residents: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/.

Gov. Mike Parson announced the site last week on his Facebook page and said it is where residents can go to get info about the safety of the vaccines, research and production processes, and when they may be eligible for vaccination.

According to his update, the new site includes answers to common questions, such as when they will be able to receive the vaccine and how well it works. It also clarifies misinformation that citizens may have heard about the vaccines.

“It’s been remarkable to learn about the work that has been going on for many months now among scientists and researchers, many of whom are right here in Missouri,” the governor’s update said. “The most important thing we’ve learned about the accelerated development process is that steps have not been eliminated but are instead occurring simultaneously. Safety is not being sacrificed, and it’s important for Missourians to understand this.”

