600+ new cases, 8 new COVID-related deaths

The St. Francois County Health Center has received more than 600 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and there have been eight more COVID-related deaths since the last report on Nov. 20.
The health center reported on Monday that the county has well over 1,000 active cases and that deaths jumped from 36 to 44.
“Due to the large surge of cases, it is impossible for our staff to report timely, accurate data in regards to positive cases, recovered cases, etc.,” the health center said. “We are now referring everyone to the Missouri DHSS dashboard for data and statistics for St. Francois County from this point on. Data reports take hours to complete, hours that our staff do not have. We are saddened that it has come to this.”
The health center said this is being done to allow the nurses and staff more time to spend on effective mitigation efforts, such as case investigation and contact tracing, and to continue to provide the same public health services they always have. They plan to continue to post updated guidance and recommendations on their pages and will update other graphs and charts on their website as time allows.
County specific data can be found at: https://showmestrong.mo.gov/public-health-county/. Select St. Francois in the jurisdiction drop-down box.
“While some of the data on this site may be a few days behind, it provides the same information that we have been reporting,” the health center said.
The Madison County Health Department reported a new COVID-related death on Sunday, bringing the county’s total to 17 deaths.
Vaccine website
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has launched a COVID-19 vaccine website for residents: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/.
Gov. Mike Parson announced the site last week on his Facebook page and said it is where residents can go to get info about the safety of the vaccines, research and production processes, and when they may be eligible for vaccination.
According to his update, the new site includes answers to common questions, such as when they will be able to receive the vaccine and how well it works. It also clarifies misinformation that citizens may have heard about the vaccines.
“It’s been remarkable to learn about the work that has been going on for many months now among scientists and researchers, many of whom are right here in Missouri,” the governor’s update said. “The most important thing we’ve learned about the accelerated development process is that steps have not been eliminated but are instead occurring simultaneously. Safety is not being sacrificed, and it’s important for Missourians to understand this.”
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
