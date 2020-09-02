79 new COVID-19 cases in SFC

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The St. Francois County Health Center reported 79 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There are now 528 active and 1,214 total cases in the county.

Of those active cases, 50 are associated with the Department of Corrections outbreaks and 82 are related to long-term facilities.

Cases that have required hospitalization have gone up two since Monday.

In the month of August, the health center reported 917 new cases of the virus. There were 218 cases on July 31 and 1,135 cases on Monday (Aug. 31).

According to the health center, the county is seeing community transmission of the virus and every interaction outside of your household should be considered a risk for transmission.

Other counties

The Madison County Health Department reported 24 new cases on Wednesday. They have 84 active and 188 total cases.

The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported three new cases. The county now has 16 active and 130 total cases.

The Iron County Health Department reported two new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 80 and 13 active cases.

The Washington County Health Department reported eight new cases. The county has 99 active cases and 323 total cases; 41 of the active cases are associated with congregate settings.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

