7th grader shares thoughts on missing best part of school year

I didn’t realize my last day at school on St. Patrick’s Day was the last day of my seventh-grade year.
When my mom told me the news yesterday that “school is done for the year,” she was upset. It made me upset after talking to her about it.
I felt nostalgic about the things we did earlier this year. It had been a good school year up until March. But then I became sad because the last time I was at school I didn’t realize I would not be walking in the doors until next year.
There is so much we still have to do this year.
The end of the year at school is the best. Everyone is less stressed because MAP testing is over. Everyone is calmer in general. But the fun activities that I could remember later, when I’m older, were taken from me. I feel like I’m missing the best parts of all of my activities.
What about all the incentive trips? Academic banquet? The final club meetings? Field day? Student Council activities? We still have a school newspaper to plan and photos to take for our yearbook.
We usually have a teacher talent show where our staff acts silly when they perform “characters.” It’s always so much fun and is usually the best event of the school year.
There will be no athletic banquet or spring band or choir concerts. No spring sports.
I didn’t even get to say goodbye to my teachers or friends.
I feel like I’ve worked really hard this year and the end-of-the-year festivities would have been such a great reward.
In the last few weeks, I have been focused on working on my school assignments and doing Zoom with my teachers. Mostly it’s been quiet in our house while I do my work and my mom and brother do theirs.
It’s hard to not see my friends. I miss our “normal.” I miss connecting with people. I miss being inspired by others. I miss my teachers’ encouragement.
I’m usually a very positive person. This pandemic has made it difficult to always remain positive. So I have been connecting with friends through texts, FaceTime and sending cards in the mail.
One of our close friends who is like a mom to me sent us a special pop-up sunflower card (my mom’s favorite flower). It really cheered all of us up. So we sent a card to her and a few other people to hopefully brighten their day like she did ours. I hope others are taking the time to send people cards and letters, texts, emails, etc. Everyone needs to know someone cares about them.
I’m also staying positive through dance. I really miss my Ballet Arts Center dance family, but I’m staying connected with class four evenings a week on Zoom. It’s interesting when I dance in our kitchen. I use a kitchen chair for my ballet barre. Sometimes my tap shoes are loud on our floor. And my mom plans dinner Monday through Thursday around my dance schedule. So that has been interesting.
My family and I do Bible studies, play games, puzzles and watch movies. I admit, it has been nice to move at a slower pace.
I have been trying to stay focused by spending time with my family, doing chores around the house, completing school work every day, helping my grandmother, working on our farm, visiting with friends and more. I hope to complete some creative activities like painting or drawing soon.
Overall, this pandemic has been a negative thing for most people. This just means we all need to reach out to find the positive. I’m hoping this will all show our society now to behave more like neighbors rather than strangers.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.