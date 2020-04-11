7th grader shares thoughts on missing best part of school year

I didn’t even get to say goodbye to my teachers or friends.

I feel like I’ve worked really hard this year and the end-of-the-year festivities would have been such a great reward.

In the last few weeks, I have been focused on working on my school assignments and doing Zoom with my teachers. Mostly it’s been quiet in our house while I do my work and my mom and brother do theirs.

It’s hard to not see my friends. I miss our “normal.” I miss connecting with people. I miss being inspired by others. I miss my teachers’ encouragement.

I’m usually a very positive person. This pandemic has made it difficult to always remain positive. So I have been connecting with friends through texts, FaceTime and sending cards in the mail.

One of our close friends who is like a mom to me sent us a special pop-up sunflower card (my mom’s favorite flower). It really cheered all of us up. So we sent a card to her and a few other people to hopefully brighten their day like she did ours. I hope others are taking the time to send people cards and letters, texts, emails, etc. Everyone needs to know someone cares about them.