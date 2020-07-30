8 new COVID-19 cases in SFC

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the area and St. Francois County Health Center Director Amber Elliott says she is starting to feel a little like a broken record.

The measures residents need to be taking, she said, haven’t changed.

“The best things that we can do have already really been laid out at this time,” Elliott said on Thursday during an update on Facebook Live. “And that is social distancing, wearing masks in public places where we can’t social distance or keep that 6-feet distance -- especially indoors -- hand washing, good hygienic practices, disinfecting surfaces and then staying home when we're sick.”

The health center reported eight new cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 281. There are 54 active cases, 18 of which are associated with the two Department of Corrections outbreaks. Of the 281 total cases, 150 are tied to the outbreaks.

“We are seeing an increase in cases and I think we really need to work to take these (measures) seriously and work together as a community to try to prevent as much as we can the spread of disease in the community,” Elliott added.

Six cases have had to be hospitalized over the past couple of weeks, but Elliott said hospital capacity is still good.