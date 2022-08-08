$80 electric bills for company with solar

Anyone driving up northbound U.S. 67 and glancing across the southbound lanes before the Park Hills-Leadington exit might see one business taking financial advantage of summer’s longer days and hot sun.

The rest of the Parkland might feel drained of energy after spending much time under these relentless rays of sunshine — and drained of money, thanks to constantly-running AC — but Parkland RV at 10 E. Woodlawn in Leadington is harnessing that solar power and seeing an impact on its electric bill, said owner Craig Claney.

Claney and his wife, Patty, already knew a thing or two about RVs when they bought the dealership in 2018, since they owned Big Creek RV Park, a campground in Annapolis. It was there, they became aware of Kansas City-based Artisun Solar.

“I used to say, I'm not a tree hugger, but I am. I'm not a California tree hugger, but I worry about the environment,” Claney said. “Patty and I truly believe, we don't inherit from our ancestors, we borrow from our children. We're constantly trying to come up with ways to better the environment.”

Claney said after Artisun Solar made their presentation, “it was a very easy decision. Artisun does everything. There are federal grants available. There are Ameren grants available. There's an expedited tax write-off so you don't have to amortize as long.

“By the time it was done, (Artisun) said we would see a return on our investment after one year,” Claney said. “Our accountant said a year and a half. When else do you get your money back in a year and a half?”

Claney said all-in, the whole project was $59,000, the installation took about a day and a half, and grant money offset the cost in no small way. “The nice thing about the company that we work with, they handled all the grant writing. They handled it all, I didn't do anything,” Claney said.

He said the solar panels on the roof generate enough energy to power his four-acre business, with an average $80 electric bill per month. The panels are good for about 30 years, are under a three-year warranty, and produce up to 8500 Watts on the roof of the RV business, which has received credits from Ameren since it produces more than the business needs. That can come in handy in wintertime, Claney said, when the days are shorter. “You don't really sell (the extra energy) back to them, you can just get a credit,” Claney said.

Claney said one of the most impressive things about their solar experience is when there’s no energy bill, an amazing feat, he said, since the RV business requires so much power. Then again, the way the building sits has also added to the solar advantage.

“We have compressors running. We have AC running in the summer. We have all the RVs plugged in when we're working on them. We use a lot of power,” he said, adding Artisun Solar took usage, bills, and the building’s siting to determine the scope of the solar project.

“The biggest thing was, we had a perfect building. Our building is facing south,” he said. “And that's what you want, they can do it if your building’s facing different directions, but you don't get as much (energy) back.”

In addition to amassing energy from the sun and saving dollars, the solar panels have also peaked the curiosity of potential customers.

“It’s not only made us feel good about what we're doing here, we'll be honest with you, it's also a great sales and marketing pitch,” Claney said. “People come in all the time asking us, ‘Hey, what did you do? How would you do it?’”

The passion for solar has soaked into his fleet of RVs, and has made him and Patty think about adding solar energy to their RV park in Annapolis.

“Every one of the (RV) units out here, if we can bring them in with solar, they now come in with solar panels. When I first bought the dealership, solar was kind of a hard sell, people just didn't get it. They're looking for it now,” he said. “And we’re thinking about adding solar to our RV park. We’re about to expand and do a new build soon, we’ll be putting solar on that, too. Given the chance, I'd recommend it to anyone.”