80-year-old Desloge resident home after 6-month battle with COVID

Wendy Brown was told multiple times by doctors that she should think about taking her husband off of the ventilator and taking him home to be comfortable.

Franklin Brown, 80, was in the hospital with COVID-19 and doctors didn’t think he would recover.

But Wendy never gave up hope, and after over six months in the hospital and a rehab facility, Franklin came home to Desloge this week.

“They did say if he hadn't been such a strong person that he probably would not have made it,” she said. “But he played golf every day and he didn't sit at home, so he wasn't a typical 80 year old.”

He was also a competitive barrel racer, who raised and trained the horses, up until 2016 when he had to have seven surgeries on one knee. He had contracted a staph infection after knee replacement surgery and it almost refused to go away. They thought he might lose his leg.

“So he’s been through a lot,” Wendy said. “Everyone says that he's got nine lives. He just keeps coming back from everything.”

Franklin, who is retired after 40 years with the railroad, tested positive for COVID on Dec. 7 and had to be taken to Parkland Health Center not long after.