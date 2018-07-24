Senators Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, along with National Park Service Regional Director Cam Scholly, were part of a delegation that visited the city of Ste. Genevieve on Monday to recognize the historic Amoureux House as the first piece of property transferred to the U.S. Department of the Interior prior to becoming a National Park Historic Site.
The Amoureux House, built in 1792 and one of three rare posts-in-the-ground examples of colonial French vernacular architecture in Ste. Genevieve’s National Landmark Historic District, was descended upon by officials from the city and county of Ste. Genevieve who hosted the event attended by Blunt, Murkowski and a delegation from the National Park Service (NPS).
Until the transfer is complete, the Amoureux will continued to be owned and interpreted by Missouri State Parks, which also operates the Felix Valle State Historic Site and the Green Tree Tavern Historic Site.
After completing a brief tour, Blunt, Murkowski and Scholly joined Ste. Genevieve Mayor Paul Hassler in front of the historic home for a brief presentation.
“First of all, thank you again and it’s been a pleasure to have you here this morning,” said Mayor Hassler. I know it’s been kind of a rush but we’re so grateful that you came and were able to see this first hand. It will help in everything we do to see what we have here and what a treasure it is.”
Hassler then presented Sen. Blunt with a key to the city and a Ste. Genevieve medallion. Murkowski was also given a medallion, along with Scholly.
Speaking to the crowd, Blunt said, “I told several of you earlier today that Sen. Murkowski is chairman of both the authorizing committee for the Department of Interior and the appropriating committee for the Department of Interior. Nobody has quite that much impact on any other part of the federal government.
"In fact, one of the things we’ll be going to do when we get back — we’re both on the appropriating committee — but this is the bill that’s on the floor and Sen. Murkowski will be managing a lot of that bill this week. That bill recognizes the importance of what needs to happen here as we make this transition with the assistance of our friends from the state park service that this property is better understood and better available to not only the people who live here, but those who want to better understand this part of our history.
“Regional Director Scholly told me just a few days ago that the transfer of this property from the state to the federal government has been authorized and [is] their triggering event that allows us to move forward. After the president signed the law that would allow all of this to happen, it was on the very last days of the Missouri General Assembly and they both stepped up and immediately got something done that I frankly assumed we were so down the road that it would happen in the next general assembly and not this one — but it’s happened.
“The governor signed that bill. The president signed the other bill. Cam Scholly signed the authorization to transfer the property. It’s very important and I’ve been talking to Sen. Murkowski about this for some time, but I’m so pleased she could work this important trip with the park service into her schedule today.”
Sen. Murkowski said, “Thank you for your persistence and I know that [Sen. Blunt’s] persistence comes about because of the collective effort of many of you who have had this vision for so long. Know that Sen. Blunt has been dogged in his determination as he has worked to educate me as to why this is a priority.
“As you know, we have extraordinary historical treasures around this country, so how do you prioritize? How we decide what moves forward comes about when you have a very determined advocate and you certainly have that in your delegation led by Sen. Blunt, so I want to thank him for that.”
Ste. Genevieve was the first permanent European settlement in the state and was founded by French merchants and traders between 1735 and 1750.
A congressionally-sanctioned study released in May 2016 — the Ste. Genevieve Special Resource Study and Environmental Assessment — deemed Ste. Genevieve to be of sufficient historical significance to warrant National Park Service management.
The study, originally commissioned in 2009, estimated that a national historic park in Ste. Genevieve would cost roughly $800,000 to $1.2 million to operate annually, including a full-time staff of six to 12.
Congress passed legislation authorizing the establishment of a National Park Historic Site centered around the historic properties near the Amoureux House in March. The legislation was signed by President Donald Trump as part of the Omnibus Budget Act.
The Missouri legislature passed a bill in June authorizing the director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to transfer state-owned properties in Ste. Genevieve to the United States Park Service.
A bill that was first introduced relating solely to the transfer of state-owned property in the city of Jefferson, Missouri, SB 907 eventually grew to include several other property conveyances, including those related to the foundation of the national park in Ste. Genevieve.
The bill was approved by both the Missouri Senate and House of Representatives and was one of 77 bills signed into law by Governor Eric Greitens on his final day in office.
Among the five parcels authorized for conveyance in the bill was the property containing the Beauvais-Amoureux House on St. Mary’s Road, which is operated by the Felix Valle State Historic Site, along with property on Highway 61.
