How do you spell success? It’s spelled b-e-e.
Thirty three of the area’s top middle school spellers took part in the district bee this past week. This annual MAJHAA conference event was held in North County High School’s auditorium.
Competitors arrived early to register and draw their number order. Then they found seats inside the auditorium to anxiously await the start of the bee.
Pamela Marler, a seventh grader from Farmington, sat with her mom as she tried to calm her nerves before the start of the contest. She said it was her first time at the bee and she was “really nervous but excited.”
Moderator and North County Middle School teacher Tasha Hennrich welcomed the spellers and their guests. She asked contestants to wave congratulations to one another for making it to the district competition, and then she and Kate Dillon, judge, explained the rules. Hennrich told students they could ask for words to be repeated, the word’s origin, part of speech or definition. They could even have the word read as part of a sentence. Spellers started off with a practice round and then it was game time.
First up was West County’s Jacob Lawson with the word eliminate. Lawson first competed in the bee as a sixth grader and returned this year as an eighth grader.
Spellers met round one with confidence, spelling words like captivity, dollop, spectators, Venus, jerkily and swiveled.
Less than a half hour after starting, spellers were already in the midst of round two. They spelled words like hoisted, ruefully, recognition, banishment, penalty, writhing, garret and mockingly. Grace McMillen, from Central, didn’t let what seemed to be an unknown word intimidate her. With her hands on her hips as she asked for the definition of her word, she met the task with confidence and determination and successfully spelled furled.
Round three began with 13 remaining spellers. Words included fulcrum, conservatory, alabaster, paramedic, culprits, peasantry, antagonism and fiddle faddle. Paul Clark from Farmington correctly spelled fugitive before advancing to the next round, while Hollie Reinagel from Arcadia Valley tackled the word humanitarian. Jackson Sutton, from Fredericktown, correctly spelled percussion.
The top 10 spellers started round four, and the difficulty of words increased. Lawson began the round by successfully completing the word diabolical. Wren Blount, of Arcadia Valley, had the word abolition, while fellow AV student Katelyn Strange had martyr and Reinagel got sepia. Other words of the word included garbanzo, diminutive, extricates, couriers and clavicle.
When round five came, seven spellers remained: Lawson, Jaiden DeClue of North County, Blount, Strange, Mallory Rottler and Adam Allen of Ste. Genevieve, and Reinagel. This round’s words included things like lustrous, relinquish, Pad Thai, juniper and indelible.
Round six had six spellers with words like clichés, promenade, salutation, gondolier, cologne and garrison.
With round seven, the contest was down to the top three participants: Lawson, DeClue and Strange. They were given the words dervishes, galleon and treacle.
And then there were two: Lawson and DeClue. The contest bounced back and forth between these two to make it to the 12th round. They confidently spelled words like bronchitis, velveteen, antecedents, sumptuous, dissertation, chloroform, kelpies and Prague.
Then when Lawson missed the word balsam and DeClue correctly spelled that word, along with chivalrous, she was declared the spelling bee champion for the second year in a row.
Participants included Wren Blount, Hollie Reinagel and Katelyn Strange, Arcadia Valley; Savannah David, Hannah Hale and Zoie Thompson, Bismarck; Grace McMillen and Kaitlyn Johnson, Central; Paul Clark, Tessa Hand and Pamela Marler, Farmington; Dylan Ferrell, Kiera Lett and Jackson Sutton, Fredericktown; Isabella DiFiori, Noah Eads and Emma Pashia, Potosi; Emmelei Boyer, Megan Bricker and Katlyn Coleman, Kingston; Jaiden DeClue, Mason Lay and Sophia Telles, North County; Adam Allen, Lindsey Crump and Mallory Rottler, Ste. Genevieve; Bethany Bridgeman, Eli Rawlins and Molly Stetina, Valley; and Quintin Flint, Jacob Lawson and Thomas Mackay, West County.
