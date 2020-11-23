A couple gives signs of encouragement

As students, staff and parents prepared for school to start this fall, one thing was certain: Things would be different.
Change can be hard and during these uncertain times, it was easy to see even the toughest among us could use some words of encouragement.
Cynthia and Darwin England began providing those words last year, every morning at the corner of Newberry and Marlowe. They have recently sold their home and on their last day, they filled their yard with their many signs as a farewell.
"The signs started last year with a (friend's grandson) riding the bus by each morning waving at us as we sat out on the porch each morning," Cynthia said. "Darwin made a sign to greet him saying to have a great day."
Cynthia said soon others on the bus, including the bus driver, joined in and started waving at them.
"It was going so positive that we and our friend made more signs," Cynthia said. "We had different signs for each day, some with pictures."
Cynthia said some of the signs had a bee theme with smiling bees on them, such as, "Bee Kind," "Bee a good friend," and "Bee Good."
"The movement grew to other buses and to cars of parents taking children to school," Cynthia said. "Even a local transport van got into the act. They would honk and wave. The driver, David McCutcheon, said I know you are giving positive messages to the kids to start their day, but old people can use it too."
Cynthia said when school closed because of COVID-19, it was a downer. Darwin had made Easter signs that the kids never got to see. She said they planned to use them this coming Easter but since they moved, they will not get to use them.
"We know our messages carried through the day, for some anyway," Cynthia said. "We started being greeted by signs from bus and car windows. We had people stop and give us small gifts and thank us for giving the positive messages to start their day."
Fredericktown Bus 17 Driver Sandy Mayfield said she remembers back when the Englands started with the signs.
"It started last school year before COVID," Mayfield said. "I have two kids on my bus that their grandma is friends with the couple and one morning they told me that the couple was going to be waiting and watching for the bus, so they could wave at them. They were out on their front porch every morning even when it was cold to wave and then started making their awesome signs."
Mayfield said the elementary school was her last school to drop off at, so before she got to the house, she had all the kids move to that side of the bus, one in each window, to wave back.
"We loved it, and looked forward to it every morning," Mayfield said. "As we were at the stop sign I would read their signs for the kids."
Mayfield said the kids knew when the bus turned onto their street and some of them would be waving even before we got to the house. She said it always made them smile and feel special seeing a new and different encouraging sign every morning.
"What a wonderful way to start the day," Mayfield said. "I could see that the couple enjoyed doing it as much as we did seeing them. That made it even more special to me. They put so much thought and time and love into their signs with awesome artwork."
Mayfield said she can not describe in just a few words how special the England's made them feel every morning.
"We miss seeing them smile and wave," Mayfield said. "It wasn't just the great signs they made. It was them standing out on the front porch with big smiles and waving, no matter the weather."
Missy Bowman said the Englands and their signs were a highlight to her family's morning routine.
"My kindergartner and first grader were excited to see them waving and smiling each morning," Bowman said. "We always slowed down, so we could read the signs. Even though we did not personally know them. We will miss seeing them every morning."
"We were asked if this also raised our spirits," Cynthia said. "The last day, we filled the bushes in front of our home with the signs. Darwin made a big 'Good Bye' one. We stood by the sign waving at all our new friends with tears."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
