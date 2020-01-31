{{featured_button_text}}

Six cats at the Farmington Pound and six cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Six feral cats (available separately for adoption) need barn homes. They are scheduled to be euthanized Sunday, Feb. 2.

Fredericktown Pound

573-783-3660, Option 4

Two female cats are 1-2 years old, friendly and available now for adoption.

Female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.

Female young black medium-haired cat is friendly and available now for adoption.

Male orange and white cat was found with a green collar. He’s friendly, very bushy tail and available now for adoption.

Friendly female cat was surrendered by its owner. She is available now for adoption.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

