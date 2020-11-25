A generous community: How Save A Lot's Facebook post led to something much bigger

They say happiness is not made by what is owned but instead by what is shared.
Recently there has been much happiness passed around the Parkland, and Bonne Terre Save A Lot has been at the hub of this happiness.
The store often does giveaways on its Facebook page and has weekly drawings where customers deposit their receipts in a designated spot in the store. But the store’s generosity has quickly spiraled into something amazing and inspiring.
Through word of mouth and their local social media page, Store Manager Clint Price and employees gave several turkeys away earlier this month through the generosity of Marler’s Towing.
What happened after that is almost unbelievable.
RB’s Western Package in Bonne Terre matched Marler’s Towing donation of turkeys. Then Unico Bank offered to donate 15 more turkeys. That made 25 turkeys donated through local businesses at that point.
Next, Hub’s Pub & Grill in Bonne Terre stepped up to give 15 more turkeys. That brought the total to 40. Procare Automotive Repair added an additional five turkeys, immediately followed by J-LO’s Lawncare with 10 more turkeys.
Then Heartland Hearing Centers wanted to take part in the fun. They added five more turkeys to bring the total to 55.
Next came BoxDrop Mattress who also wanted to give back with a generous donation of gift cards and baskets of sides for the drawing.
Kim Rhoden commented, “This is so heartwarming … such a good community coming together.”
Tonya Barton thanked BoxDrop for “caring about strangers” and said “your heart is bigger than the sun.”
Then Gordon Bess Construction gave a large donation for sides and desserts.
Linda Crow commented, “What a true meaning of Thanksgiving. We are so blessed to live in a community with so many caring people.”
Tammy Smith Biggers said this generosity is one reason why she and her husband, who retired from the Army, moved to the area.
Mary Mason added, “So many wonderful people and businesses in our little area.”
TJ and Kyle of Isgrig Lawn Care were the next to make another generous donation.
At this point, 55 turkeys and nearly $400 had been donated for sides and gift cards.
“Once again, what a wonderful community we have,” Bonne Terre Save A Lot employee Juli Mallory commented on the business’s Facebook page.
Nancy Warren wrote, “They are helping the community in more ways than one.”
Then Price made a post on the store’s Facebook page about local resident Shelly Bess, director of Shared Blessings Transitional Homeless Shelter.
“If anyone in the community knows Shelly Bess, you know what an amazing person she is. She quietly gives generously with her time and money to help those in need!”
He said each year, with the help of many volunteers, Bess is able to produce thousands of meals for Thanksgiving for those in need, the elderly, people who celebrate the holiday alone and anyone else.
Price pleaded with the store’s Facebook followers to “pull together and make this an awesome Thanksgiving for those in need.”
Several people donated items and said they could work to help prepare the meal.
And then Belgrade Financial Services – Julie Pratte made another donation for the giveaway.
One of the most unbelievable parts of this story is that all of this took place in four days.
On the fifth day, Bryant Restoration donated 25 pies to be given away.
Sean C. Paul, attorney at law, and the Coffee Saloon, which is set to open next month in Bonne Terre, boosted donations to a total of 100 turkeys with five given every hour over a two-day span.
Caryl Gilmer posted, “This is paying it forward. You guys help the community so often. Thank you everyone.”
Kristin Stinnett said she is “loving this small town more and more by the day!’
Ray Davidson commented, “That is a nice blessing during these rough times.”
Amber Bayless wrote, “It’s amazing how our community has helped provide for so many people.”
Then just a few days later, Jill at Shades of Renee donated a Thanksgiving basket in honor of her mom Renee Graves.
She said, “Renee always had a smile on her face and loved the people in this town! She would be thrilled to provide this meal for a family in our community!”
Jill’s generosity was quickly followed by Dan Bryan, who donated a Thanksgiving basket in honor of his 16-year-old son Ethan who passed away in September.
“Ethan was always smiling and always brought joy to those around him,” said Bryan.
Bryan donated a second basket in honor of the West County School District.
“We always preach about how awesome our community is here,” the Facebook post read. “Dan and his family got to witness that firsthand when tragedy struck. It’s awesome to see people pull together and support one another, and West County schools showed that support in a big way for Ethan. So this one is in honor of you, West County, and the people within the school district. Thank you!”
Ron and Stephanie Payne also donated baskets of items for two area families in honor of Dwayne Hackworth, a longtime city employee who recently died.
“If anyone knows anything about Bonne Terre, you know what a huge part Dwayne has played in this town,” the post stated. “Proudly serving the city for many years in several different positions. Dwayne has been and always will be a part of our community.”
The Paynes’ generosity was quickly followed by that of Trevor and Teesha Chilton who “would like to brighten someone’s Thanksgiving in honor of lil Axten.”
Their son, Axten, was stillborn on June 7, 2019. The couple chose to bless a local family with food for the holiday in honor of their beloved son.
Then on Tuesday, three young boys stopped by the store with their grandfather to brighten someone’s day by paying for a free Thanksgiving dinner for a local family.
Ruth Mendenhall commented, “Thoughtful young men … learning early to help the less fortunate.”
Just two hours later – and the last update for this story before publication -- Granny Franny’s Diner of De Soto donated four dinners for Thanksgiving.
Angela DeClue commented, “Blessings to all these people who are able to donate meals to the community. There is a great need for them right now.”
Allen Stegall also commented, “We are one of the best examples of Small Town USA there is!”
At one point TJ Isgrig posted, “I wish people could see the amazing stuff that happens behind the scenes.”
Well, they say people’s generosity often inspires others to give.
"My dad always said you can't outgive God," Price said.
The behind-the-scenes generosity by local businesses, combined with the efforts of Bonne Terre Save A Lot’s staff, are the most perfect examples of how so many have been encouraged during such a dismal time.
Through kindness and generosity, donors have certainly brightened families’ Thanksgiving 2020.
Perhaps American author Steve Maraboli said it best: “A kind gesture can reach a wound that only compassion can heal.”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
