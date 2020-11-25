A generous community: How Save A Lot's Facebook post led to something much bigger

Caryl Gilmer posted, “This is paying it forward. You guys help the community so often. Thank you everyone.”

Kristin Stinnett said she is “loving this small town more and more by the day!’

Ray Davidson commented, “That is a nice blessing during these rough times.”

Amber Bayless wrote, “It’s amazing how our community has helped provide for so many people.”

Then just a few days later, Jill at Shades of Renee donated a Thanksgiving basket in honor of her mom Renee Graves.

She said, “Renee always had a smile on her face and loved the people in this town! She would be thrilled to provide this meal for a family in our community!”

Jill’s generosity was quickly followed by Dan Bryan, who donated a Thanksgiving basket in honor of his 16-year-old son Ethan who passed away in September.

“Ethan was always smiling and always brought joy to those around him,” said Bryan.

Bryan donated a second basket in honor of the West County School District.