A lasting legacy

Abernathy was awarded four Bronze Star Medals. These were given after Dec. 6, 1941, to those who served in any capacity of the U.S. Armed Forces, distinguished himself or herself by heroic service or achievement, but was not involved in aerial flight. He earned the Good Courage Medal and the Lapel Button, also called the Honorable Service Lapel Pin. This was awarded to service members who were honorably discharged after serving in World War II.

He was entitled to wear the American Theatre Campaign Ribbon, European African Middle Eastern Theatre Campaign Ribbon, three Overseas bars, Victory ribbon, Bronze SV Arrowhead, and the Neverland Orange Lanyard GO#125.

In addition, Abernathy was awarded the Purple Heart, which he received at 109 General Hospital in Belgium after being wounded during the Battle of the Bulge. To date, this is the oldest military award still presented to American service members.

Private First Class Abernathy was honorably discharged from the Army on Dec. 19, 1945, at Jefferson Barracks, the same place he had been inducted into the military.

In total, Abernathy was less than three months away from serving three full years in the U.S. Army.

Abernathy’s son Garland “Toby,” of Farmington, said his father never talked about his military service.