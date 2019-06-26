{{featured_button_text}}
SFC Job Series: County Treasurer

Glore

Editor's note: This is the latest installment in a series of stories taking a look at services, public offices and infrastructure we rely on every day but may not fully understand.

The county treasurer is the custodian of all county money. The primary task is careful accounting of revenues and expenditures and allocation of each to the proper fund.

Kerry Glore’s chief role is to place every cent received or spent by St. Francois County’s government in its proper place.

“There are 38 to 40 funds and the scope of those funds varies,” she said. “All of the funds have different laws that affect the spending of that particular fund’s money. Everything is set by statute or commission order.”

The openness of government spending is very important to Glore. As part of the accountability of government, the checks and balances of taxing and spending are always ongoing.

“We are very transparent in here,” she said. "Everything I do in here is transparent, particularly to the auditor’s office, from the banking end of it to the accounting end of it. By law, I report once each month and annually to the county commission. We also do a yearly report. Although that’s not required by law, that gives them an overview of what the county treasurer’s office has done for the year.”

Glore stresses that multiple facets of security are necessary for proper stewardship of the public’s money.

“We also track all of the county’s money and bank accounts to ensure that we are collateralized above the $250,000 FDIC insurance to ensure the safety of that money,” she said. “Even at our busiest times we are 100 percent collateralized.

“We take a lot of security and fraud training. If other departments are on the electronic banking, we try to make sure that they get the security training.”

The public rarely realizes how deeply sales taxes affect the budgets of some of the local institutions and how they are regulated. Glore detailed how they originate and how her office deals with the funds.

“Sales taxes have to be voted in by the people,” she said. “Once it’s approved, the information is sent in to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

“Sales taxes are sent by businesses to the state of Missouri. The state, once each month, turns over to us our portion of the sales tax that has been collected to St. Francois County.

“We give a report every month on the sales tax, whether it’s coming in well or not, because it’s a big factor on our budget. Particularly for the road and bridge department which operates on a quarter cent and law enforcement which operates on two quarter cents — also our general revenue which is a half cent.”

Glore discussed the dramatic changes in her office since she was first elected.

“I first ran in 1986,” she said. “When I first started here, we did everything by hand. We had these big books and then it progressed to where we did some things on computer. Then as things evolved, we did everything on computer — more electronic transactions, fewer checks.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com.

