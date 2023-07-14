Daily Journal print subscribers went to their mailboxes Wednesday expecting to find the latest issue of our newspaper waiting for them. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case, and on behalf of myself and our new owner, Better Newspapers, we apologize to our faithful readership for this occurrence.

In explanation, there was a miscommunication with the U.S. Postal Service regarding which company was supposed to pay the delivery charge — our previous owner or Better Newspapers. Because that information wasn’t directly available, Wednesday’s newspapers were left sitting on the dock undelivered.

As soon as we learned there was an issue with delivery, we immediately took steps to resolve the problem. Regrettably, it couldn’t be taken care of in time for postal employees to deliver the papers on Wednesday. Once the situation was resolved, postal authorities assured us that both the Wednesday and Thursday editions of the Daily Journal would be delivered to our subscribers yesterday. We checked with the postal service to make sure this was the case, and we were told it was.

If you are a Daily Journal subscriber and you didn’t receive the July 12 and 13 issues, we ask that you contact us at 573-431-2010, so we can make things right.

Transitioning from one owner to another is never easy and sometimes leads to errors such as this one. While we can’t promise that we’ll never make another mistake, we pledge our intention to keep them to a minimum and promise that we will make every attempt to satisfy our subscribers when we do.

Sincerely,

Kevin R. Jenkins,

Daily Journal Editor