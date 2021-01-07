A new director for Shared Blessings

Wisdom said she came to the homeless shelter to volunteer in November, having volunteered previously at an emergency winter shelter in St. Louis. She said a family member had posted Shared Blessings’ plea asking for office help.

“I have a non-profit accounting services background with the state, and St. Charles school district, and I worked on accounting for another non-profit organization,” Wisdom said. “I just came to volunteer to take up some of my free time, but Shelly said ‘you have some amazing credentials,’ and she told me later she talked to the board about that. She said my exposure to grant and grant management might help us with that next step toward the building she really wants.”

Wisdom said so far, the transition has been incredible.

“(Bess) has been a great mentor,” Wisdom said. “She’s hoping to move to the board to continue to do the things she loves, but she’s slowly turning over the day-to-day to me, guiding me on the big stuff and how they’ve usually handled it. So she’s showing me the ropes, but she’s also clearly turning over the reins. She has been absolutely amazing as a mentor.”