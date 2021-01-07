A new director for Shared Blessings

Shared Blessings, the transitional homeless shelter in Bonne Terre, has a new executive director.
Former Executive Director Shelly Bess said Emily Wisdom will bring a “wealth of education and expertise” in working with the homeless.
“It’s a big, big step. It’s sustainable now. I believe it will only improve and offer more help to those who truly, truly need it,” she said of the non-profit’s decision to hire a paid, full-time director. Bess has been filling that position for free for the last 12 years or so.
“I will be moving to the board, and I’ll get to choose what I do. I’ll have some free time to do some other things I never got to do with it,” she said. “Forty hours a week, full-time will give her the freedom to concentrate and use her grant-writing experience, non-profit accounting experience.
“Combined with the community support that’s grown tremendously over the past few years, we’ll have the opportunity to take that next step towards a new building, expanding our services, helping more people and not having to say ‘no’ as often.”
Shared Blessings announced Wisdom’s hire on Facebook on Jan. 1.
Wisdom said her vision is “to continue in Shelly’s amazing footsteps. She’s clearly beloved by the community, and she’s done amazing work here.”
Wisdom said she came to the homeless shelter to volunteer in November, having volunteered previously at an emergency winter shelter in St. Louis. She said a family member had posted Shared Blessings’ plea asking for office help.
“I have a non-profit accounting services background with the state, and St. Charles school district, and I worked on accounting for another non-profit organization,” Wisdom said. “I just came to volunteer to take up some of my free time, but Shelly said ‘you have some amazing credentials,’ and she told me later she talked to the board about that. She said my exposure to grant and grant management might help us with that next step toward the building she really wants.”
Wisdom said so far, the transition has been incredible.
“(Bess) has been a great mentor,” Wisdom said. “She’s hoping to move to the board to continue to do the things she loves, but she’s slowly turning over the day-to-day to me, guiding me on the big stuff and how they’ve usually handled it. So she’s showing me the ropes, but she’s also clearly turning over the reins. She has been absolutely amazing as a mentor.”
Wisdom added that she grew up in a family where service was important, and with her accounting background, she hopes she can connect people to the shelter with her heart, but connect also with her business mind.
Wisdom had been working part-time at Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center as a psychiatric technician. From February 2019 to August 2020, she worked as a staff accountant at The Charity CFO in St. Louis, a firm that provided accounting solutions for non-profits, some of which relied on the organization for their entire accounting function.
She was responsible for 10 non-profit clients with varying levels of needs throughout the U.S. For three years, she worked for the City of St. Charles School District as a business specialist, the bulk of the work on accounting functions.
She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from University of Missouri-St. Louis, an MBA from Liberty University and she is working on a Doctor of Business Administration, Non-Profit Management which she hopes to achieve in May 2023.
The transitional homeless shelter began in 2005 and was incorporated in 2007. In September 2007, the first house was purchased to supply housing for 10 homeless people. In 2009, the present house at 518 Grove St., Bonne Terre, was donated to them, increasing their resident capacity to about 50 beds.
“Numerous people volunteered countless hours and were able to establish, operate, and generate support for the only housing program for homeless in Missouri of its size that is totally operated with donations by volunteers,” Bess said in the Jan. 1 Facebook post.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.