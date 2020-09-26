A new heart for Liberty

Liberty Ann Bates, who just turned 3 months a few days ago, is fighting for her life and searching for a new heart.
Scott and Amanda Bates welcomed Liberty into the world on June 22. She weighed only 2 pounds, 12 ounces, and was just 16 inches long. The family knew Liberty would have some hurdles to jump but the problems with her heart were far worse than anyone expected.
"We knew prior to birth that she had some heart complications," Scott said. "She was diagnosed during pregnancy with tetralogy of fallot with pulmonary atresia. We knew that she would probably require surgery after birth unless God performed a miracle."
Scott said after she was born Liberty began to have complications and was not getting enough oxygen.
"She was transferred from one hospital to another that was equipped to perform pediatric heart surgery," Scott said. "The doctors performed a heart catheterization and discovered the real extent of the condition."
In medical terms, Liberty's final diagnosis is tetralogy of fallot with pulmonary atresia, multiple aortopulmonary collateral arteries, two ventricular septal defects, small coronary arteries, non-compactal left ventricle and collateral vessels.
"After the heart catheterization, the cardiology team conferred with the surgeons and the recommendation was to place her on the heart transplant list as soon as possible so she could begin to accrue wait time until something could be done or she received a donor heart," Scott said. "The process to get a donor heart can be lengthy."
Baby Liberty had a lot of tests to endure to get on the transplant list, but she now joins 130 patients under the age of 1 on the United Network for Organ Sharing, UNOS. These patients are looking for all types of transplants, not just a heart like Liberty.
"Unfortunately, with a transplant the waiting list is very unpredictable," Scott said. "A few of the factors that affect wait time are the severity of need and the amount of time you have been waiting on the list. Liberty is considered a moderate risk since she is on an intravenous medication."
Scott said they were told it could be two weeks or several months before a heart becomes available.
Once the transplant takes place, Liberty will be on medications her whole life and her first year with the new heart she will have roughly 23 follow-up appointments with her doctor.
"Throughout all of this, mom (Amanda) has been staying at the hospital with Liberty and I have been staying home with the rest of the kids," Scott said. "I have been able to drive the other kids to see mom once a week but the kids have yet to meet their sister due to the COVID-19 restrictions."
Scott said they are trying to get an exemption from the hospital board. He said Liberty has four siblings at home who miss their mom and cannot wait to meet their sister.
"This traveling and separation has caused a strain on the family," Scott said. "We would like to bring mom home to spend time with the other kids but if she does, she will lose her room at the Ronald McDonald House."
Scott said the Ronald McDonald House has been amazing and an awesome resource throughout this difficult time.
"If she comes home, this will begin to cause a financial burden for us due to the expense of traveling back and forth as we live nearly two hours from the hospital," Scott said.
A Facebook page, Liberty's Heart, has been created to follow her journey and a GoFundMe page has been started to help with travel expenses. There are also Liberty's Heart t-shirts being sold for $15 each at www.libertysheart.org
"We are asking for prayers," Scott said. "First and foremost, we need your prayers. We are praying for God to heal, whether it be through doctors, surgery or miracles. God is the way-maker and we are praying that He makes a way once more so Liberty can come home and live a long and happy life."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
