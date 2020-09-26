A new heart for Liberty

Baby Liberty had a lot of tests to endure to get on the transplant list, but she now joins 130 patients under the age of 1 on the United Network for Organ Sharing, UNOS. These patients are looking for all types of transplants, not just a heart like Liberty.

"Unfortunately, with a transplant the waiting list is very unpredictable," Scott said. "A few of the factors that affect wait time are the severity of need and the amount of time you have been waiting on the list. Liberty is considered a moderate risk since she is on an intravenous medication."

Scott said they were told it could be two weeks or several months before a heart becomes available.

Once the transplant takes place, Liberty will be on medications her whole life and her first year with the new heart she will have roughly 23 follow-up appointments with her doctor.

"Throughout all of this, mom (Amanda) has been staying at the hospital with Liberty and I have been staying home with the rest of the kids," Scott said. "I have been able to drive the other kids to see mom once a week but the kids have yet to meet their sister due to the COVID-19 restrictions."