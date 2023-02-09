North County School District has a new way for students to “grow” their minds while also experiencing hands-on education. Since October, the North County School District has been adding Grow Towers to its schools to help students learn how food grows, how plants work, and how nutrition is important to quality of life.

Former educator Rhonda Hubbard said Grow Towers rely on aeroponic methods to grow nearly anything. Aeroponics is the process of farming plants in an airy or misty environment rather than soil. The Grow Towers at the school use water, liquid nutrients, and, for the growing medium, rockwool, a fibrous insulation-like material made from basalt and recycled slag.

Hubbard said it’s always been her dream to get the towers into schools so children can learn about the origins of the food they eat, and for students to see the process of mini-farming their own food. She said it took years to achieve and was a team effort.

Reaching out to North County Superintendent Dr. Katie Bockman while attending a Grow Tower workshop, Hubbard shared with Bockman her thoughts about how important food knowledge was, and how it could benefit students. Bockman suggested Hubbard come see her, and that's when, Hubbard said, the idea of the Grow Towers in the school, well, really grew.

Bockman wasn’t the only one interested in the Towers' educational possibilities, according to Hubbard. She said Assistant Superintendent Dr. Lori Lamb also jumped on board quickly.

“All the principals and staff have just been really exceptional to work with,” said Hubbard.

There are at least 16 Grow Towers throughout the district and students begin interacting with the towers as young as pre-K. They're found in all buildings of the district.

“I think the staff were pleasantly surprised at the student’s reactions to these towers, even the high school was so excited,” Hubbard said.

The excitement will continue this spring when, on March 21, Stephen Ritz, founder of the Green Bronx Machine —creator of Tower Garden curriculum, will talk to students about the experience. Ritz has more than 20 years in the education field, and, according to Hubbard, has taken kids off the streets and taught them how to grow their own food using Grow Towers.

Hubbard indicated she hopes other schools catch on to the curriculum, and said Mineral Area College’s Early Learning Academy with Jennifer Sikes has added Tower Gardens.

“I’m just so grateful that North County School District is leading the way and that they trusted this, that it’s a good thing and invested so much in it,” said Hubbard.