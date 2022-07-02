A Note to our readers: TV grids, free access, July 4th edition

As a news organization that prides itself on staying on top of trends, we at the Daily Journal have watched major shifts in the television industry and changing viewing habits, paying particular attention to their effect on our subscribers.

It’s clear that the limited amount of daily in-paper listings we currently offer no longer provide the breadth and depth of TV information that our readers deserve. So, starting today, we’ve replaced the daily grids with recommendations from accredited TV editors. You can find those recommendations beginning in Tuesday’s Daily Journal on page A8, and they’ll be included in each day’s print edition going forward, too.

And for our subscribers who prefer to use grids, we’d like to call your attention to TV Weekly. TV Weekly provides detailed, daily grid TV listings along with dedicated movie and sports sections. Plus, the 48-page magazine includes features and columns from its sister publication – TV Guide Magazine – an arbiter of quality television programming since 1953.

For information on how to order TV Weekly and have it delivered to your home, please see the contact information on page A8 on Tuesday’s Daily Journal.

Free online access

As we announced earlier this week, in the spirit of celebrating freedom and independence, we are offering unlimited access to dailyjournalonline.com through July 4 for all members of our community. First State Community Bank is providing this unlimited access as an investment in the journalism that makes a difference in our market.

With a great partner like First State Community Bank, we can provide unlimited access for you and your families to stay up to date on all the events, news and information you need as you plan and gather for the Fourth of July holiday (be sure to look back at Friday's edition for the roundup of Independence Day community celebrations). Take the weekend to explore all the website has to offer, including the latest news, event calendars, recipes, photo galleries, videos and more.

Thank you to First State Community Bank for making this access possible for our readers.

4th of July, closed

To celebrate with our family and friends, there will be no publication and our offices will be closed for Monday, as will those of our sister papers The Farmington Press and Democrat News. We wish you a happy and safe 4th of July.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0