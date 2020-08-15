A pound pup and nine cats are seeking homes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A cat at the Desloge Pound; a dog and five cats at the Farmington Pound; and three kittens at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.

Desloge Pound

573-431-3700 / Ask for Animal Control

A one-year-old male cat is friendly and available now for adoption.

Two-year-old intact male cat named Shea is very big and sweet. He was owner surrendered and is available now for adoption.

Six-month-old cats are very friendly and sweet brothers. They will be available for adoption Aug. 17.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Male dog is 2 years old. The person who brought him to the pound claimed said he was found on US 67.

Male cat is 1-2 years old, and scared. He was picked up in the 500 block of Maple and is available now for adoption.

Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old, and scared. The cat was picked up in the 200 block of North Henry, and is available now for adoption.