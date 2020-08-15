A pound pup and nine cats are seeking homes

A cat at the Desloge Pound; a dog and five cats at the Farmington Pound; and three kittens at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.
Desloge Pound
573-431-3700 / Ask for Animal Control
A one-year-old male cat is friendly and available now for adoption.
Two-year-old intact male cat named Shea is very big and sweet. He was owner surrendered and is available now for adoption.
Six-month-old cats are very friendly and sweet brothers. They will be available for adoption Aug. 17.
Farmington Pound
573-747-1988
Male dog is 2 years old. The person who brought him to the pound claimed said he was found on US 67.
Male cat is 1-2 years old, and scared. He was picked up in the 500 block of Maple and is available now for adoption.
Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old, and scared. The cat was picked up in the 200 block of North Henry, and is available now for adoption.
Male cat is 1-2 years old. He was picked up in the 700 block of Dewey, and will be available for adoption Aug. 18.
Female calico cat is 6 months old, skittish, and available now for adoption.
Orange male cat is 6 months old, skittish, and available now for adoption.
Cat, gender unknown, is 6 months old, skittish, and available now for adoption.
Fredericktown Pound
573-783-3660, Option 4
Ten-month-old kittens are friendly and available now for adoption.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.