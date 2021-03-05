 Skip to main content
A pound pup and six cats seek loving homes
A dog and four cats at the Farmington Pound; a cat at the Park Hills Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Male mixed breed dog. The animal control officer reports he is very gentle, friendly and knows how to walk on a leash.

A male and two female cats, all siblings, are 1-2 years old. They were left in a box on a porch and are described as friendly. They are available now for adoption.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Male cat is skittish. He was picked up on Edwards Lane and is available now for adoption.

Fredericktown

124 N. Main St.

573-783-3660

Female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

