A pound pup and six cats seek loving homes

A dog and four cats at the Farmington Pound; a cat at the Park Hills Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Male mixed breed dog. The animal control officer reports he is very gentle, friendly and knows how to walk on a leash.
A male and two female cats, all siblings, are 1-2 years old. They were left in a box on a porch and are described as friendly. They are available now for adoption.
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Male cat is skittish. He was picked up on Edwards Lane and is available now for adoption.
Fredericktown
124 N. Main St.
573-783-3660
Female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.
These are the pound pups and cats available for adoption or reunification at local pounds this week.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.