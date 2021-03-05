A pound pup and six cats seek loving homes

A dog and four cats at the Farmington Pound; a cat at the Park Hills Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Male mixed breed dog. The animal control officer reports he is very gentle, friendly and knows how to walk on a leash.

A male and two female cats, all siblings, are 1-2 years old. They were left in a box on a porch and are described as friendly. They are available now for adoption.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Male cat is skittish. He was picked up on Edwards Lane and is available now for adoption.

Fredericktown

124 N. Main St.

573-783-3660

Female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.

