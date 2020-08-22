A pound pup, seven cats and four kittens need homes

A cat at the Desloge Pound; a dog and six cats at the Farmington Pound; and four kittens at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.
Desloge Pound
573-431-3700 / Ask for Animal Control
Male cat named “Shea” is 2 years old, very big and sweet. He’s available now for adoption.
Farmington Pound
573-747-1988
Female boxer mix is approximately 6-9 months old. She was picked up at Walmart and brought to the pound. She is a friendly girl who likes other dogs.
Male cat is 1-2 years. He was picked up in the 700 block of Dewey and is available now for adoption.
Female calico cat is 6 months old and skittish. She is available now for adoption.
Male orange cat is 6 months old and skittish. He is available now for adoption.
Cat, gender unknown, is 6 months old and skittish. It is available now for adoption.
Cat, gender unknown, is a year old and friendly. The cat was picked up in the 200 block of North Henry. It will be available for adoption Aug. 25.
Female cat is 6 months old and skittish. She is available now for adoption.
Fredericktown Pound
573-783-3660, Option 4
Three female kittens are 10 weeks old and friendly. They are available now for adoption.
Female kitten is 8 weeks old, friendly and available now for adoption.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.
After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.
Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Space doesn't often allow for photos of every pound pup to be published. Additionally, animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.