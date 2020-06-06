A pound pup, six cats need loving homes this week

A dog and three cats at the Farmington Pound; two cats at the Park Hills Pound; and a cat at the Bonne Terre Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.
Farmington Pound
573-747-1988
Male dog is 1-2 years old. Animal control reports that he is a big lover boy!
Male cat is around a year old. He was picked up in the 1100 block of Ste. Genevieve Avenue. He may need a barn home and is available now for adoption.
Male young adult cat is friendly. He was picked up in the 700 block of Dewey. He will be available for adoption June 8.
Male young adult cat is wild. He was picked up in the 100 block of Oak. He will be available for adoption June 9.
Park Hills Pound
573-431-3122
Female cat is around 1-2 years old and very friendly. She is available now for adoption.
Female cat is somewhere between 2-4 years old and is very friendly. Her owner died. She will be available for adoption June 11.
Bonne Terre Pound
573-358-3513
Cat — gender unknown, but probably a male — is about 2 years old and scared confined in animal control.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.
