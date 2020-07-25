A pound pup, three cats need forever homes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A dog and three cats at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved. Call 573-747-1988 for more information.

Male dog is around 3 years old. He was picked up at the Rhodes 101 convenience store on Maple Street.

Male cat is wild, but only 8-10 weeks old, so he’s young enough to be tamed.

Female cat is a year old and wild. She may need a barn home.

Male cat is a year old and friendly.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

