A run/walk In loving memory of Emmalou Weiss

The death of a child is an unimaginable tragedy. A local family knows all too well of this heartache after losing a precious loved one.

The Weiss family has endured unfathomable heartache since 17-year-old Emma Sophia Louise Weiss was tragically killed on June 16 as the result of a car accident. She had just completed her junior year at Farmington High School.

After Emma’s death, her parents, Patrick and Angie Weiss, created the Emma Weiss Memorial Scholarship Fund. Now, they’re adding a special event to raise money for the scholarship.

The Emmalou 5K Run/1.5 Mile Walk is Saturday at Engler Park in Farmington. All proceeds from this event go to the scholarship fund.

Registration for the event is $20. Details can be found on the Emmalou 5K Facebook page. The 1.5-mile walk starts at 9 a.m. followed by the 5K race at 9:30 a.m.

Emma’s father Patrick said this event means so many things to him, but the most important is to continue doing things that his daughter loved to do such as running and helping others.

“We are able to keep a part of her with us and honor her memory,” he said. “During this time of grief, this event has provided a purpose and something to look forward to which honestly has helped me keep my sanity.”

He hopes people remember the hope Emma believed in, her faith, and most of all her love for everyone.

“They can still experience her love by helping to continue what Emma started,” said Patrick. “Emma’s faith is an inspiration to me and I have found comfort in reading the notes she left in her Bible and prayer journals.”

He said one particular verse from Corinthians stands out to him: “Now we see but a poor reflection as in a mirror; then we shall see face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I am fully known. And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”

Patrick said since before Emma’s funeral service, he and her mother have been planning something. That something — with the help of their other children, Emma’s friends and countless others — created the Emmalou Foundation. He said they have continued to work together to brainstorm to “develop and grow beyond any limitations to give back to our community and honor Emma in the process.”

Patrick said this event, the foundation, and future events will be annual or ongoing events.

“We can always use more volunteers and donations of items and money,” he said. “If you show up on the day of the event, we will put you to work.”

Angie said her mother and Emma were “big givers even though they didn’t really have it to give.”

She said, “If they didn’t have money, they gave time and I was taught from a very young age that you do what you can to help others in need however you can.”

Angie said she has been in situations many times in her life where there wasn’t enough money even for necessities.

“When Patrick and I were married, he never complained about me giving money to help others and even in the midst of being what is considered poverty level and barely keeping the electric on while either one or both of us were in school with four kids, caring for my elderly grandparents on hospice, and dealing with kids with immune issues,” she said. “God blessed us in ways we never imagined, and we were always faithful in giving back however we could.”

Angie said their children watch them help others, whether that was buying groceries or meals for others, assisting with their electric bills, buying food for customers in line behind them at McDonalds, purchasing Christmas gifts for families in need, and more.

The couple also expressed the importance of attending college to their kids.

“We made that clear to our kids we would do what we could to get them where they wanted to be,” said Angie.

But Emma didn’t get to fulfill her dreams. So that’s why her family and friends work hard to fund the Emma Weiss Memorial Scholarship Fund.

“This scholarship means so much to us to help some kids who may need assistance getting there and we want to watch it grow and grow through the years, through the run and community events,” said Angie.

She agreed with Patrick that volunteers are still needed. Also, they’re seeking donated items from businesses for the event’s silent auction.

Angie said they have also created the Love Like Emmalou Foundation to “give back to the whole community.”

Unfortunately, they don’t yet have much money in that account. Their goal is to have three to four big events each year to raise funds to give back.

“We have very big ideas and some local companies already wanting to be involved in this aspect of a foundation more so than the scholarships,” she said.

Aside from this, Angie said they realize Emma’s life and death “were small compared to what God is using her for to reach others.”

“I work in medicine and mental health and her dad works in funeral services so we see a lot of grief, loss and death daily,” she said. “I’m not sure if God is preparing me for a book, devotional, just a blog for parents who have lost a child, or more, but for all the pain this has caused, I am really praying we can bring some good to it all because the pain just never lets up.”

For more information about the 5K run/walk event, contact Angie Weiss at 573-330-4979, Joseph Werley at 573-430-6968 or email Emmalou5K@gmail.com.

Donations for the silent auction are still needed and should be given by Thursday.

