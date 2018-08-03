A+ Scholarship Program offers opportunity

The Missouri A+ Scholarship Program offers an opportunity to students who may not otherwise be able to afford a college education.
According to the Missouri Department of Higher Education, the A+ Scholarship Program provides scholarship funds to eligible graduates of A+ designated high schools who attend a participating public community college or vocational/technical school, or certain private two-year vocational/technical schools.
Legislation that was passed in 2016 expanded the A+ Program to non-public high schools and to participate in A+, non-public high schools must complete an A+ Schools Program Designation Checklist and submit a Notification of Assurances for A+ High Schools to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and be designated by the State Board of Education.
To qualify for the A+ Scholarship, the student must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, enter into a written agreement with their high school prior to graduation, attend a designated A+ high school for three years prior to graduation, graduate from an A+ designated high school with an overall grade point average of 2.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale and have at least a 95 percent attendance record overall for grades 9-12.
They also must perform at least 50 hours of unpaid tutoring or mentoring, of which up to 25 percent may include job shadowing prior to graduation, maintain a record of good citizenship and avoid the unlawful use of drugs and/or alcohol while in school. Students also have achieved a score of proficient or advanced on the Algebra I end of course exam or a higher level DESE approved end-of-course exam in the field of mathematics.
Central Superintendent Dr. Desi Mayberry said the A+ Program allow students, if they meet all of the qualifications and requirements, to go to any community college in the state of Missouri to get a two-year degree.
“From my school district, it really is a benefit because we do have a lot of students who otherwise may not be able to attend college without some financial assistance,” Mayberry said. “What we see since we also have courses that we offer through MAC (Mineral Area College), we get a 42-hour block at Central that offers a dual credit program.”
Mayberry said they see a lot of students who choose to go to MAC after they graduate to finish up their associate's degree and take advantage of the A+ Program. He added they also have a lot of students each year who graduate with their associate's and high school diploma at the same time.
“Last year we had a few students who had their associate of Arts before they even left Central,” Mayberry said. “Those who don’t can go to MAC and finish. I think there are a few colleges in the state that if you are an A+ student, they will even give you a credit break at some four-year colleges and match that as well.”
Mayberry said it is a huge benefit and feels the A+ initiative is one of the best scholarship programs that the state has ever started. He stressed it had been a huge benefit to not only Central students, but all students who utilize the program.
Mineral Area College President Dr. Steve Kurtz said when enrolling into college everyone fills out a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) to see if they qualify for a Pell Grant and that would be used first before the A+ Scholarship.
“So if somebody has less money and they get a full Pell Grant, they won’t receive any A+ money,” Kurtz said. “So those students who have a low contribution to their education qualify for Pell Grants and as incomes go up the A+ will kick in once the Pell doesn’t cover it.”
Kurtz said he thinks the A+ Scholarship is very valuable for the middle class for somebody to obtain a college education, technical training or a pathway to obtain a Bachelor’s of Arts degree.
“The A+ Program is only for the first two years and doesn’t carry over,” Kurtz said. “However, with the competitive environment today, there are a few of our graduates who receive some type of financial assistance with a four-year university after they are done with their Associate of Arts degree.”
Kurtz stressed that it is very competitive out there and that the A+ Program it is a great pathway. He added it is a win-win because it provides a reward for both the school district and the student.
“The students get a promise for at least the first two years of college if they behave well, provide community service, attendance and also get the grades in there,” Kurtz said. “It’s a win-win and it is a great motivator.”
For those who don’t qualify for the Pell Grant and are able to utilize the A+ Scholarship, the community college or vocational/technical school will submit a reimbursement request to the Department of Higher Education by the deadlines established for each term (summer, fall and spring). The department will then disburse the funds to the school and the school will apply the funds to the student’s account.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.