A serious love for Christmas Tree Cakes

Some people enjoy a refreshing ice cream cone or popsicle on a hot summer day while others prefer a tall glass of cold sweet tea or lemonade.

Park Hills resident Katie Lynch reaches into her freezer where she has her own secret stash of sweet treats. Delicious cake layered with smooth cream filling and icing … the first bite is every bit as delightful as the last one.

Her obsession for this particular dessert began as a teenager. Although she can’t really pinpoint who inspired her love for these little cakes, Lynch knows her obsession has only grown.

This particular packaged treat which she enjoys has many famous “cousins,” including Cosmic Brownies, Swiss Cake Rolls, Fudge Rounds, Fancy Cakes, Star Crunch, Devil Cremes and Zebra Cakes.

But this cake is much more festive than the other Little Debbie snack cakes, with its distinguishable tree shape, red stripes and green sprinkles.

For those who haven’t guessed, this treat is the well-known Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake. It’s become one of the most iconic holiday snacks since its premier in 1985.

Little Debbie snack cakes date back to the Great Depression when a young entrepreneur named O.D. McKee sold 5 cent cakes from the back of his family’s car. According to the Little Debbie website, O.D. and his wife’s hard work later paid off in 1960 when they sold their first package of baked goods. They named the cakes after their granddaughter Debbie.

Now more than 60 years later, the wrapped treats are a favorite for many. More than 200 million cartons of Little Debbie products are sold in 75 varieties in all 50 states and countries around the world. The original Oatmeal Cream Pie – the first Little Debbie cake sold – is still the top-selling product.

But out of all of the Little Debbie snack cake options, Lynch only has eyes for the most festive choice. And since they’re only available for a limited time starting in late October or November, she grabs them while they’re available.

Lynch doesn’t grab one or two or three boxes. It’s usually 30 … or more … boxes each year. But only the vanilla.

“My husband Jared likes the chocolate ones,” she said, “but both my kids, Grace and Lane, like the vanilla ones.”

She said she’s not sure if they like them quite as much as her, but she hides her stash when it starts to get low … just in case they decide they like them as much as their mom.

“They think Mom is a little crazy but they love that I like them because other than those, I don’t buy any other snack cakes,” said Lynch.

She said even her close friends and colleagues know about her obsession with Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes.

“They know about my love for the cakes and they help me build up my stash throughout the holiday season,” she said.

With her secret stash of sweet treats, Lynch said she’s able to enjoy the magic of the holidays all year long.

“The combination of the icing with the sprinkles is what gets me every time,” she said. “It’s like Christmas all year, and there’s nothing better than on a summer evening and pulling a frozen Christmas Tree Cake out and being able to enjoy it or even having one while camping.”

Besides savoring Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes throughout the year, she is a teacher at West County Middle School and an avid hunter.

“I’ve been teased for years that these cakes bring me luck during deer season,” she said. “My family jokes that I kill big deer so now they bring them to me at deer camp so we all have good luck.”

So whether she’s in the classroom, in the field or sitting at home, it’s guaranteed Lynch will be unwrapping and enjoying a little bit of the holidays … one bite at a time.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.