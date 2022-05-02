 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'A Step Back in Time' with Tim King at Women's Connection

This month's Women’s Connection Brunch will be held from 9:15-11 a.m., May 10, in the fellowship hall of Farmington Presbyterian Church, located at the junction of Columbia and Cayce streets.

Cost for the brunch is $10. Reservations or cancellations are required by May 8. Call 573-747-5854 or 573-358-1274.

May's special feature will be Tim King of Farmington, who, with his wife Michele, recently opened the Columbia Street Mercantile at 30 E. Columbia St. The couple, along with their three children, moved back to the area from New Jersey more than a year ago to be closer to family. King is originally from Caledonia.

Columbia Street Mercantile is like stepping back in time. Set in a historic downtown building with period carpentry, it houses vintage and new toys. The store also features old-fashioned and penny candy; homemade ice cream and waffle cones; ice cream sandwiches; fudge; brownies and cannoli.

Guest speaker Sharon Cadle is from St. Peters. She has lived in the St. Louis area for the past 25 years. She worked in the fitness industry for 30 years while traveling all over the world as a military wife. She and her husband have raised four daughters and now have four grandsons.

In her talk titled, "Flying Into the Wind," Sharon will share about the struggles everyone faces as they fight their way through life — and the incredible way that she came to a place of joy and peace.

