Pam’s People Profile: Steve Hartman takes CBS viewers on journeys across America with his “On the Road” series of stories. Here, Pam Clifton takes readers across the Parkland by sharing stories of local residents.
“It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.”
These wise words by Albert Einstein are the perfect description for Abril Warner.
She is an art teacher who instructs, inspires and helps students to express themselves creatively. Through their art, Warner’s students explore their emotions and share their passions through their creativity and imaginations.
As a college art teacher, Warner guides her students through all these processes and works to instill a lifelong love of art in all its facets. She encourages her students to invest in themselves and their artistic talents by learning and exploring the world around them.
Warner chairs Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts department and teaches several classes, including art history and studio art. She also sponsors MAC’s Art Club. She’s also taught Music Appreciation, Introduction to Cinema and Spanish courses. Previously she taught Spanish at Fredericktown High School and the alternative school.
Warner’s life experiences have afforded her many opportunities which she has been able to share with her students and in creating her own art.
“My parents cultivated an appreciation of fine arts and cultural appreciation at an early age,” said Warner.
When they lived in Washington, D.C., they frequently visited the National Gallery of Art, the Natural History Museum and national monuments.
“This early exposure to high culture set my imagination afire,” she said. “I enjoy sharing art and culture with young people. It is a privilege to be a part of the broadening appreciation and awareness for the arts in my students.”
She and her family took a guided trip to Campeche, Mexico, five years ago. They traveled to the largest rain forest in North America to visit ancient Mayan ruins and the UNESCO World Heritage site of the historic fortified city of Campeche. The family’s guide was a trained archaeologist who patiently answered all of Warner’s questions.
“The artwork, history and biodiversity were overwhelmingly beautiful,” said Warner. “It was an outstanding experience, not a tourist trap venture at all.”
Warner has traveled within the United States and abroad to Barcelona, Spain, and Italy. She has been to Mexico several times.
“Three of my favorite things are art, culture and food,” she said. “Travel is a way for me to indulge in these.”
Warner was born in Mexico and has lived in several parts of the U.S. such as Texas, Washington, D.C., and of course Missouri. She and her husband, Corey, a printer and designer for Farmington Signs and also a fine arts photographer, reside in Farmington.
The couple are godparents and active aunt and uncle to several youths. They also both have living parents and step-parents with “happy, healthy relationships.”
Warner also teaches another aspect of art – martial arts. She is an instructor cooperative under Master Ceth Jordan at Farmington Martial Arts. She has been a certified instructor in the Youn Wha Ryu Association and Grandmaster Han schools for more than 10 years. She has been involved in martial arts since she was a child in Washington, D.C. At that time, she trained under Master Michael Cole in Grandmaster Jhoon Rhee Tae Kwon Do schools where she reached brown belt, which is one rank below black belt.
When Warner joined Grandmaster Han schools in Missouri, she wanted to start from the beginning of training in order to gain the full knowledge offered from the Youn Wha Ryu system.
“I do not regret this long, hard road,” she said. “It has been rewarding.”
After achieving her advanced rank, Warner chose to take the instructor’s certification course to begin teaching Youn Wha Ryu. She eventually took the required courses to train new martial arts instructors as well.
She and her brother, Fernando, opened a martial arts school in Fenton and in downtown St. Louis YMCA. They became certified judges to help run martial arts tournaments and ultimately took the courses required to help train new judges.
Eventually, Warner and her husband returned to the Mineral Area to live closer to family. The couple opened the Desloge Martial Arts school and Fredericktown Martial Arts school. She developed a junior leadership course during that time. For awhile, Warner had several junior instructors to help run martial arts classes and tournaments aside from the adult high ranks at Desloge and Farmington Martial Arts.
Farmington Martial Arts has always been Warner’s homeschool base, where she taught advanced, sparring and self-defense classes and subbed in regularly. But when her position became more stable and permanent beyond her working as an adjunct faculty member, it was no longer possible for her to keep a full-time martial arts school open while also working on her master’s degree and teaching a full schedule at the college. After much consideration, she knew she would dearly miss her martial arts students but realized she had to close the Desloge Martial Arts school. Fortunately, the Fredericktown Martial Arts school was taken over by another associate instructor.
“Martial arts are a way for me to stay fit mentally and physically,” said Warner. “It is a way for me to give back to the community through instruction.”
