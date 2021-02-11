A sweet fundraiser to help veterans

William Dawson was in the U.S. Air Force. After he retired from the military, he worked on the civilian side for many years on base. He was a hard worker, loved to garden and was a volunteer firefighter. He loved his country and was very patriotic. He especially loved his family and was kind to everyone.
Kim Hartley fondly remembered her grandfather Thursday. Sadly, he passed away in August. She thinks of her grandfather and misses him every day.
Dawson was a resident of a nursing home in Sullivan. Hartley said it was especially difficult for her because she was not able to see her grandfather due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Those people have given so much and have been forgotten,” she said. “It’s especially sad and lonely that they’re going through this pandemic by themselves. We wanted to do more for them.”
Hartley leads the Love Out Loud (LOL) Youth Group at Irondale Assembly of God with Becca Steinmetz. The group’s focus is to “take the love of Jesus outside of church and share it with people.”
The group had already been praying for Hartley’s grandfather, his roommate, and veterans in general.
Each year, the youth group carefully selects a project to complete together. Sometimes the project is a weeks- or months-long focus. Other times, they work on the project for a year.
The youth group is almost finished with their current service project. It’s an especially sweet project for a special group of people.
When Hartley and Steinmetz talked with their youth group members one Sunday at church, they decided as a group to adopt Hartley’s grandfather’s nursing home roommate, Brad. They wanted to sponsor one veteran.
At first, it started out by reaching out to Brad on Veterans Day and Christmas. Then the project grew. The youth group wanted to do something more, bigger to bless, not only Brad, but other veterans as well.
Steinmetz previously worked at NHC HealthCare in Desloge, so she contacted them. That’s when the youth group adopted 15 veterans. They are making large care packages to surprise these veterans.
“We are so excited to bless these gentlemen with these surprise packages,” said Hartley. “They have already sacrificed so much, and we want to give something to them and let them know they have not been forgotten.”
So the group has been working to prepare dozens of chocolate-covered strawberries to sell as their Valentine’s Day fundraiser. So far, they’ve sold 109 dozen to fund their project.
Hartley, Steinmetz and youth group members worked for about four hours to wash all the strawberries. Next, they spent about six hours to dip them in chocolate and package them. It will take a few hours to deliver all the berries.
The youth group sold about 80 dozen chocolate-covered strawberries in 2019 when they last did this fundraiser. The money earned then benefited an individual who was undergoing cancer. For 2020, the group collected items throughout the year to benefit Parkland Foster Closet.
Hartley said she’s hoping this year’s service project warms the hearts of these veterans.
“We want to bless them and show them the love of Christ,” she said. “The youth group members have really developed a heart for these veterans.”
Hartley said their youth group consists of a “wonderful group of kids. They’re teenagers who could be doing anything else on Sunday but choose to come to church on Sunday mornings to be part of our group.”
“I give God all the credit first, and then second to our amazing kids, for blessing me and blessing others,” she said. “This project teaches our kids to take the love of Jesus outside of the church walls.”
Hartley added, “Veterans in nursing homes especially during the pandemic need to know that we love and care about them and definitely appreciate them.”
Chocolate-covered strawberries can still be purchased from the youth group by contacting Kim Hartley through Facebook. Delivery sites are in Potosi and Leadwood.