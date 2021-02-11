A sweet fundraiser to help veterans

William Dawson was in the U.S. Air Force. After he retired from the military, he worked on the civilian side for many years on base. He was a hard worker, loved to garden and was a volunteer firefighter. He loved his country and was very patriotic. He especially loved his family and was kind to everyone.

Kim Hartley fondly remembered her grandfather Thursday. Sadly, he passed away in August. She thinks of her grandfather and misses him every day.

Dawson was a resident of a nursing home in Sullivan. Hartley said it was especially difficult for her because she was not able to see her grandfather due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Those people have given so much and have been forgotten,” she said. “It’s especially sad and lonely that they’re going through this pandemic by themselves. We wanted to do more for them.”

Hartley leads the Love Out Loud (LOL) Youth Group at Irondale Assembly of God with Becca Steinmetz. The group’s focus is to “take the love of Jesus outside of church and share it with people.”

The group had already been praying for Hartley’s grandfather, his roommate, and veterans in general.