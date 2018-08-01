In many ways, American society has grown to adopt the responsibility of putting systems into place to assist those members of society who need the most help. That responsibility is taken even more seriously when those individuals are those who have answered the nation’s call to serve in the armed forces.
Teresa Curry joined the Air Force as a young woman, working initially with air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles.
“I went into the service pretty much right after high school,” Curry said. “I got out after four years, got a halfway decent job in Tampa, then the plant I was working at closed. Then I went back into the service at my previous rank and stayed in for about six years.”
During her second stint in the Air Force, Curry worked in aircraft radio systems. Upon leaving and attempting to reenter the workforce, she said she began to wonder if her military experience counted for anything with potential employers, as she struggled to find a good job.
“I ended up without a place to stay,” she said. “The VA had a program called CWT (Comprehensive Work Therapy). I didn’t need a job because I had one, and the job didn’t pay any more than what I had with CWT. But I went ahead and went over there and they found me an apartment that was livable.”
Curry said when she first got involved with the program in Tampa it was expediently run by the VA, but after a period of time became outsourced to a private contractor and seemed to run less efficiently. After becoming frustrated by the process of providing what seemed like no end of paperwork to the private contractor in charge of the program with no results, Curry found herself in a more dire housing situation.
“I ended up homeless in Tampa,” she said. “I was staying at a friend’s place. I needed to get out of there and I kept trying to find a place, going through the rigmarole. And then I came to Missouri to be with my parents.
“I got ahold of the VA here, and they actually have a social worker that works with veterans,” she said. “They sent me down to East Missouri Action Agency. I started the process in August and I got an apartment in November, something like that.”
Curry said she was set up with an arrangement through Section 8, in which she provides a portion of her monthly rent. As her income increases, so does the percentage of rent she pays each month.
Curry is one of approximately 480,000 veterans living in Missouri, which is about 2.2 percent of all veterans living in the country according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Of those 480,000, approximately 650 are reported to be homeless. Homeless vets living in Missouri account for about 1.3 percent of all homeless veterans in the United States.
“You guys have a lot of veterans here,” Curry observed of the area. “Missouri kind of suits up and runs — you guys jump into the fray when something goes on. You’re very patriotic here.”
After experiencing the differences between the housing programs offered while she lived in Tampa and here in Missouri, Curry said she has seen that the system can work well, provided it is made a priority.
“Civilian contracting is good to a point,” she said. “But there are some things that need to be left to the VA. I guess the VA needs to be more in-tune with veterans’ needs.”
Considering specific improvements that could be made to the housing assistance system for veterans, Curry suggested the continued incentivizing for low-income housing and even the possibility of temporary housing opportunities.
“There should be a place, even if it’s like a YMCA, for a person to go and stay a day or a week while they’re looking for a place,” she said. “There are other things that could be done, as well. I know there are tax credits available for low-income housing units, which is good as well.”
While there are opportunities reserved for veterans, housing programs for those who haven’t served are available as well, with many of the some arrangements.
Finding oneself in a position of a lack of permanent housing is not necessarily caused by a lack of integrity or willpower, as exemplified by Curry and the thousands of other veterans across the country who have found themselves in such a position. While the cause is unique for every individual, the importance of the resources made available to them can not be overlooked.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.