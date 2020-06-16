A virtual success for Madison/Iron County Relay

It may not have gone the way they envisioned it a year ago but the Madison and Iron County Relay for Life had another successful event, this time virtually.
"This year was a lot different than any of us had planned," Event Chair April Sarakas said. "My teams and event leadership team had so much planned to go along with the 'A Magical Season of Hope,' Disney Theme. We are so sad that we did not get to see it all full circle, but we are excited about the 2021 Sports Theme as well."
Sarakas said just on her own she spent 35 to 40 hours this past week preparing for the Virtual Relay.
"Kyle Brewington did all the editing for me and he put in a lot of hours this past week as well," Sarakas said. "I appreciate all of his work more than he will ever know."
Sarakas said considering all of these last minute changes she feels the event went very well.
"It was a learning experience and I am blessed to have been a part of it," Sarakas said. "I just hope that we can have our face-to-face Relay in 2021."
Sarakas said she missed seeing all the people face-to-face the most.
"I love seeing all the excitement, sadness and happiness on everyone's faces during Relay," Sarakas said. "The emotions at Relay are very high and that is what makes it so special. When someone is sad, we let them have their moment, but then we love to see them bounce back and join in a game or activity and bring back their smile."
Sarakas said she feels the event was a success and turned out great, but it just felt like they lost so much by not having the in-person Relay that everyone looks forward to every year.
As of June 15, the Madison and Iron County Relay for Life teams have raised $19,731.33.
"This does not include the online auction money or the fundraisers that are still currently going on," Sarakas said. "I feel like this number shows just how absolutely wonderful our community truly is. We are not quite to our goal, but this is a wonderful number considering all the hurdles that our teams had to jump through this year."
Sarakas said her favorite event this year was the luminaria ceremony.
"I loved watching each individual bag and seeing the love that was put into each and every one that was made for our Relay," Sarakas said. "The luminaria ceremony is always a heartfelt event, but I sometimes seem to miss seeing all the bags at the live event. Seeing each bag all by itself, was very touching."
One event that was added due to going virtual was the online Disney costume contest. Sarakas said it was a huge success with 32 entries and she would love to see this event added as a new tradition each year.
Two awards have been handed out including CUREageous Kids winning the Best Campsite Award and Janet Wagganer winning the Individual Spirit of Relay Award. Other awards associated with totals raised will be announced during the wrap-up meeting in July.
"I would like to personally thank our sponsors," Sarakas said. "The Relay season was definitely different for them, just as it was for us. I thank them for sticking beside Relay for Life and believing in our mission."
Sarakas said she would also like to thank the Event Leadership Team for all their support this Relay season.
"It was a tricky season for all of us, but they stuck with me and helped me get through it," Sarakas said. "I would especially like to thank Kyle Brewington for helping me edit and prepare for this unknown work of our Virtual Relay. He was able to help me pull things together that I would have never been able to do without his help."
Sarakas said she could not have done it without each and every member of her team.
If you missed the Virtual Relay on June 13, a video recording can be found on the Madison and Iron County Relay for Life Facebook page.
The Madison and Iron County Relay for Life would like to thank all of its sponsors: Fredericktown R-1 School, J-98 The Boot, Sarakas Lawn Care, Bean's Cabinets, Black River Electric Co-Op, Brown's Self Storage, Cooper Storage, Country Mart, First State Community Bank (Fredericktown & Ironton Branches), Madison Medical Center, Sargent Construction Co. and Trackside Hardwoods.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
