If there’s one word to describe Saturday’s seventh annual Desloge Chamber of Commerce-sponsored 5k Jingle Bell Run/Walk it was “wet” as about 40 runners and walkers braved the rain to participate in the popular Christmastime event.
Despite the rain’s effect on turnout, Chamber President Shelley Tracy was happy that those who showed up appeared to have a good time.
“We are so thankful that it’s always such a great event for our community,” she said. “We have so many people turn out, even in this kind of weather. Even with the rain we still have these energetic, festive people showing up that want to run, that want to make sure their money goes to a great cause for our great city — and then just have some fun out there, to laugh with their families.
“That’s the one thing we try to make sure of — that it’s a family event. We have them as little as 8 years old running out there, as well as all the way up to grandmas and moms and dads. So, we’re so thankful that it’s a full-family event.”
It was obvious that this year’s runners and walkers were bound and determined to have a good time and weren’t afraid of getting a little wet in the process — maybe they were able to keep jolly because Santa Claus himself was on the scene to start the race.
First-time participant Drew Ricketts of Potosi said, “The weather didn’t hold me back. The paper said ‘rain or shine’ so, here we are. This will be my first race in about five-and-a-half years. I’ve been wanting to get back into running and I saw this in the paper and I’m like, ‘Let’s just go do it.’
Thirteen-year-olds Landon Stotler and Bobby Lawson of Desloge explained that they decided to take part in this year’s race because their North County High School cross country team coach told the runners it would be a good idea for them to participate in the race. Stotler was a first-timer in the race while Lawson was returning for another year.
“I’m just trying to get a better time,” Lawson said. “
Julie Reese of Farmington ran in the 2017 Jingle Bell Run and had fun.
“Last year I believe I only did the mile and this year I’ve been working up to do the full 5k,” she said. “So, I didn’t want to miss that opportunity. I think I’m going to have fun today, too, even if it is raining.”
Elizabeth Barton of Irondale took part in the 5k last year, but was only able to walk this year.
“I hurt my back, but we’re going to do it anyway with my wonderful friends” she said. “There are seven of us. I think we’re going to have fun this year, even if we float more than walk and run. No matter what, though, you’ve got to give yourself a star for doing it"
As far as this year’s winners, the overall female runner was Chloe Webb and the overall male runner was Daniel Cuneio. Best costume winner was Ashley Douglas
The following are the top winners in each age division:
Female (15 and under) – First Place: Chloe Webb, Second Place: Addison Griggs; (30-49) – First Place: Ashley Douglas, Second Place: Kimberly Yeager; (50-64) – First Place: Cindy Johnson, Second Place: Julie Reese; and (65+) – First Place: Patty Ramsey
Male (15 and under) – First Place: Bobby Lawson, Second Place: Coby Gilbert; (16-29) – First Place: Nick Hawkins, Second Place: Caleb Werley; (30-49) – First Place: Daniel Cuneio, Second Place: Drew Ricketts; and (50–64) – First Place: Terry Cole, Second Place: Cliff Johnson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.