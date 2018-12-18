Try 1 month for 99¢

If there’s one word to describe Saturday’s seventh annual Desloge Chamber of Commerce-sponsored 5k Jingle Bell Run/Walk it was “wet” as about 40 runners and walkers braved the rain to participate in the popular Christmastime event.

Despite the rain’s effect on turnout, Chamber President Shelley Tracy was happy that those who showed up appeared to have a good time.

“We are so thankful that it’s always such a great event for our community,” she said. “We have so many people turn out, even in this kind of weather. Even with the rain we still have these energetic, festive people showing up that want to run, that want to make sure their money goes to a great cause for our great city — and then just have some fun out there, to laugh with their families.

“That’s the one thing we try to make sure of — that it’s a family event. We have them as little as 8 years old running out there, as well as all the way up to grandmas and moms and dads. So, we’re so thankful that it’s a full-family event.”

It was obvious that this year’s runners and walkers were bound and determined to have a good time and weren’t afraid of getting a little wet in the process — maybe they were able to keep jolly because Santa Claus himself was on the scene to start the race.

First-time participant Drew Ricketts of Potosi said, “The weather didn’t hold me back. The paper said ‘rain or shine’ so, here we are. This will be my first race in about five-and-a-half years. I’ve been wanting to get back into running and I saw this in the paper and I’m like, ‘Let’s just go do it.’

Thirteen-year-olds Landon Stotler and Bobby Lawson of Desloge explained that they decided to take part in this year’s race because their North County High School cross country team coach told the runners it would be a good idea for them to participate in the race. Stotler was a first-timer in the race while Lawson was returning for another year.

“I’m just trying to get a better time,” Lawson said. “

Julie Reese of Farmington ran in the 2017 Jingle Bell Run and had fun.

“Last year I believe I only did the mile and this year I’ve been working up to do the full 5k,” she said. “So, I didn’t want to miss that opportunity. I think I’m going to have fun today, too, even if it is raining.”

Elizabeth Barton of Irondale took part in the 5k last year, but was only able to walk this year.

“I hurt my back, but we’re going to do it anyway with my wonderful friends” she said. “There are seven of us. I think we’re going to have fun this year, even if we float more than walk and run. No matter what, though, you’ve got to give yourself a star for doing it"

As far as this year’s winners, the overall female runner was Chloe Webb and the overall male runner was Daniel Cuneio. Best costume winner was Ashley Douglas

The following are the top winners in each age division:

Female (15 and under) – First Place: Chloe Webb, Second Place: Addison Griggs; (30-49) – First Place: Ashley Douglas, Second Place: Kimberly Yeager; (50-64) – First Place: Cindy Johnson, Second Place: Julie Reese; and (65+) – First Place: Patty Ramsey

Male (15 and under) – First Place: Bobby Lawson, Second Place: Coby Gilbert; (16-29) – First Place: Nick Hawkins, Second Place: Caleb Werley; (30-49) – First Place: Daniel Cuneio, Second Place: Drew Ricketts; and (50–64) – First Place: Terry Cole, Second Place: Cliff Johnson.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

