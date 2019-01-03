January
The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce’s Installation Banquet recognized distinguished individuals throughout the area. The Citizen of the Year Award was given to Park Hills Library Director Lisa Sisk. Other awards included Ambassador of the Year presented to Chelley Odle, Kelly Valle Sweat Equity Award presented to the chamber’s executive director Tamara Coleman, and the Lifetime Contribution Award presented to Leeann Kelly in honor of the late Larry Kelly.
The Park Hills Public Water Supply District received the Water Fluoridation Quality Award for 2016 from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Park Hills was among 19 other Missouri water districts for maintain a consistent level of fluoride in drinking water throughout 2016.
Park Hills sent out a survey to find all of the areas in the city that were in need of improvements or in need of water and sewer services. Bathrooms were also added to the public Elvins Park.
The Park Hills Public Library introduced several new programs and activities to their patrons, including monthly STEM activities, ‘Makers Space’ activities, and an interactive book club. A spice rack was also added to the Library of Things program, where people can come in and get any spices they may need for their recipes.
February
A community safety fair was put on by Girl Scout member Aubrie Hart, who hosted the fair as a way to earn the Gold Award. The fair promoted safety, offered emergency response training such as CPR, and offered child ID kits.
The St. Francois County 911 communications center was renamed in honor of long-time 911 Executive Director Alan Wells. Its official name is now the Alan Wells St. Francois County Joint Communication and EOC Center.
March
Members of the community were invited to check out the newly-renovated YMCA building on Main Street. The building was constructed during World War I, and has changed ownership and purpose over the year, but it is now a 24-unit apartment complex with a coffee shop on the bottom floor.
Peace of Mind opened in downtown Park Hills to a positive response from the community. Owner Scott Micke said the 100 percent family-owned and operated store is all about bringing people together, making a community store where local artists can sell their own crafts as well.
April
The City of Park Hills instituted a system enabling the city mayor to track the location of police vehicles with the use of GPS devices. The system was brought to fruition due to complaints the city has received in the past about city response times, though not solely regarding the police department.
The Park Hills City Council welcomed council members who had been elected in the April 3 elections. Among the new members were Ward 1 Councilman Alan Coleman, Ward 2 Councilman David Easter, Ward 3 Councilman Ed Hart, and Ward 4 Councilman Steven Weinhold.
The East Missouri Action Agency oversaw a march held by the Head Start Center in Park Hills to increase public awareness of National Child Abuse Prevention Month. About 60 Head Start pre-school aged children participated in the march that went through a residential area adjacent to the Head Start Center, and were accompanied by workers and volunteers.
May
The Park Hills Lions Club celebrated 90 years since its charter date in the community, with local and state officials recognizing the milestone. The Park Hills Lions have been a part of countless community projects and recurring events throughout the years.
Torrential downpour and flash flooding brought substantial damage to Park Hills houses and businesses, as well as Leadington locations.
June
The Park Hills Summer Concert Series returned, hosted by the Park Hills Parks and Recreation Department and made possible by local business sponsors. Between June and August, this year’s Concert Series included performances from Rumours STL, Black Diamond, PartyPro Disc Jockeys, Midnight Special Band STL, MOFO Jones, the Berry Brothers, and The Lesters.
The Park Hills City Council approved an ordinance that authorized the mayor to execute an agreement with Lead Belt Materials for the paving of the municipal parking lot on West Main Street between All Occasions Banquet Hall and the new City View Loft apartments.
July
The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce Firecracker Run was a boom, with registration numbers rising high above the expectations. Tim Landry won the best overall male time in the 5k, with a time of 17:58. Kara Hovick won the best overall female time, with a time of 24:02.. In the 1-mile run, Colton Wooldridge recorded the best overall male time at 4:50, while Jamie Harrel recorded the best overall female time at 7:56. Winners were also announced from each age group and gender
The Park Hills City Council passed an ordinance amending building permit fees, changing fees and ensuring that community development staff were out in the community and consistently inspecting construction and installation projects.
August
Central High School’s new principal, Mike Johnson, started the 2018-2019 school year settling in to his position. He was a graduate from Central High School 35 years ago.
The Park Hills City Council passed several ordinances related to city projects and street work, including vacating an alley on Ethel Street, and the paving of Bennett Street, Low Street, an alley at Mosier Auto Body, the parking lot behind the Senior Center, Norwood Street, and Red Rooster Road.
September
The Park Hills Senior Center held their first annual “Cruising for a Cause” event the day after Central’s homecoming to raise money for their Meals on Wheels program. People of all ages came out to enjoy the special event, and the turnout was much larger than was expected. The event showcased a band and 54 vendors throughout the day.
October
The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce held their Third Annual “Three-Man Royal” Disc Golf Tournament at Columbia Park. Originally scheduled for May, the tournament was rescheduled for the fall, and all proceeds raised went to the chamber’s community disaster relief fund.
Local business owner James Whaley, of J&M Auto, held a volunteer event to fix donated bicycles to give out to local children’s homes. Whaley is also the long-time children’s minister at Faith Family Worship Center in Fredericktown, and this year was the second year that he has held a bicycle workday at the church.
Long-time Police Chief William "Bill" Holloway retired after 27 years of serving as the chief for the City of Flat River and then the City of Park Hills.
Trunk ‘n Treat returned for its 13th year, thanks to the Downtown Park Hills Association. Despite the rain, hundreds of trick-or-treaters and their parents lined up for the annual event, which was moved inside to the All Occasions Hall due to the weather.
November
Mayor Daniel Naucke entered into an agreement with Rosener Roofing, LLC, to replace the roof on city hall at a cost of $22,910. The council also entered into an agreement with Crump’s Auto & Trailer Sales to purchase a 2010 Ford 12-passenger van for the Parks Department at a cost of $10,300.
Casey’s General Stores, Inc., bought both Park Hills and Desloge River Marts, upsetting many Parkland residents. The official switch happened when both River Mart locations closed on Dec. 9, and reopened as Casey’s on Dec. 12.
The Parkland Hope Center, a unique type of grocery store that hopes to spread the Gospel message while helping area residents in need, opened its door to help people obtain food and household items at greatly discounted prices.
December
The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce’s annual Hefner Furniture Christmas Parade was a success despite the rain showers just hours before the start of the event. Crowds showed up to celebrate Christmas with a tree lighting ceremony, parade floats, and vendors, all in the theme of “Christmas Musical Magic.”
The Park Hills Public Library held a fundraiser they called Project Backpack to get necessity items to foster children who needed them during the holiday season.
The Columbia Park light show, started and funded by the Park Hills City Council, was praised as being a success from the council and residents alike. The park was lit up for Christmas, complete with Christmas tree displays and classic Christmas scenes.
In a closed session of a City Council meeting, city prosecutor Julie McCarver was terminated, and the council voted to make Cira Duffe the interim prosecutor until the next regular council meeting.
