Editor's Note: This is part two of a two-part look back on events in Farmington during 2018. The first part appeared in the Monday edition.
July
The city of Farmington received a special designation during a dedication ceremony on the Fourth of July renaming a longtime park to honor those who serve in the military. Representatives from the POW-MIA Museum at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis presented the city with a proclamation declaring the community a POW-MIA City.
Tuesday was a big day for Morgan Gann. He was celebrating his 13th birthday and preparing for the grand opening of his new business venture, “Toys 4 Hope.”
Jerry Rawlins has a temporary “office” set up on the parking lot of Le Pere-McCalister American Legion Post 416 in Farmington. Unfortunately, this new arrangement is following the June 15 fire at the post, located at 1604 W. Columbia St.
Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during a recent meeting. One of the projects awarded was a $1,315,647 contract to Pavement Solutions, LLC., to construct a J-Turn intersection on U.S. 67 at New Perrine Road in Farmington.
The Farmington Police Department is asking residents to lock their vehicles at night and take precautions against keeping valuable items in unoccupied vehicles. Police Chief Rick Baker said the department has taken 16 to 20 reports from residents of items stolen from vehicles within the past couple of months.
An ordinance up for a first reading during the Farmington City Council meeting Monday has the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce asking for a meeting with city leaders. The draft ordinance would repeal a section of the municipal code relating to the prohibiting of drinking in public places.
August
There’s a program available for those families eligible for Section 8 housing that helps reach long-term goals in a short amount of time. EMAA Executive Director Keri McCrorey said the Family Self Sufficiency program allows a family to start saving money through an individual development account.
The Farmington City Council will meet with the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors regarding consideration of liquor permits not being issued at Long Park.
Soon-to-be first grade student Cadence Kekec traveled with her parents, Jon and Sondra; her twin, Parker; and siblings Ella, 4, and Dorian, 2, to the Professional Disk Golf Association (PDGA) Junior World Disc Golf Championships in Emporia, Kansas. Cadence was designated a World Champion in the ages 6 and under female division. Parker took second place in the male division for the same age group.
An ordinance banning the sale of alcohol in Long Park was up for a second reading and council action at the Farmington City Council meeting. The item was voted down by the council by a vote of five to three.
September
Once again, Farmington Water Park used the day after Labor Day to host “Hot Dippity Dog” – a fundraiser for the Farmington Pet Adoption Center and a fun way for dogs and their owners to enjoy an evening of splashing and fun.
Lucy McGuire published her first book, “Nosey Nellie Visits the Farm” at the age of 94. She would go on to publish four more books in four years prior to her death Sept. 2 at the age of 98.
The Farmington City Council approved the fiscal year 2019 budget during regular session on Monday. During her report Finance Director Michelle Daniel thanked the council for their part in the work sessions held the past few months to formulate the more than $50 million budget for the next fiscal year.
U-"knighted" States is the theme for 2018 Farmington High School Homecoming. Activities begin on Monday and run through the week with a variety of spirit events planned throughout the district. This year's homecoming queen candidates are Zoe Copeland, Emily Pulliam, Macy Embry, Ann Raymer, Maria Lara, Elizabeth Felker, Sydney Berghaus and Megan Dement.
Melisa Pritchett has run the Knight Time Snack Program for six years, providing food to more than 200 free and reduced lunch students in the school district. She was honored as the “Heartland Hero” during the September school board meeting by Farmington Middle School Principal Dustin Jenkerson, noting she exemplifies what it means to have a servant’s attitude.
October
For the second year in a row, the Farmington High School Air Force JROTC program has one if its own named the American Legion Department of Missouri “Junior ROTC Cadet of the Year.” Senior Alex Wade is this year’s recipient, following SukYi Scott – who received the designation in 2017.
St. Francois County Rotary members helped out the not-for-profit Renaissance Ranch that offers former race horses a place to recover from injuries and let their “over-amped” brains unwind on 75 acres located near Farmington off Route O.
Cool fall weather didn’t keep St. Paul Lutheran Elementary Principal Dustin Murray from keeping a promise. If his students raised $1,800 to pay shipping for 200 Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes the school was going to pack, he would spend the night on the roof.
The city of Farmington is looking at their recycling program, but for a reason different than other communities. The rise in recycling costs may lead it to explore other options if costs become too much.
Although the final total was about 40 sandwiches short of the Help the Hungry Barbecue’s expectations, Auffenberg Chevrolet Buick GMC’s fundraising event raised $10,770.70 — surpassing its goal of $10,000.
E. Dean Burns of Farmington, a retired educator, let his love of history inspire his latest series of artwork. The self-proclaimed “history buff” said he reads “a lot about the development of Ste. Genevieve and the immigration up the Mississippi River — the French and German settlers moving into the area and building the farms and so-forth.”
Local organizations are doing their part to contribute to the construction of a new flagpole located near Applebee’s in Maple Valley Plaza in Farmington, thanks to a story that appeared earlier that month in the Daily Journal.
Steve Sloup has been named the new president and CEO of Ozarks Federal. Prior to joining Ozarks Federal, Sloup spent 33 years living in Nebraska where he worked in the banking industry as regional manager, senior vice president, executive vice president, chief information officer and chief financial officer.
November
There’s been improvements at the Farmington Regional Airport recently — but the necessary improvements are visible only from the air. It was closed to traffic for eight days for pavement replacement projects as well as repainting of the runway markers.
The official opening ceremony for the Centene Corporation’s Farmington Service Center was held. Centene Farmington, a claims processing center, sits on approximately 22 acres at 105,000-square-feet near Engler Park.
A steady stream of voters filled all four polling places in Farmington on Nov. 6. St. Francois County Clerk Mark Hedrick reported 63.3 percent of the registered voters turned out for the midterm election, which had a number of county races plus state-wide ballot initiatives.
During the Farmington City Council meeting, it was announced an informal poll would be placed on the city’s Facebook pages to gather input on an intersection. The posting asks readers “Would you like to see a 4-way stop at the intersection of Potosi Street and Maple Street?”
The Help the Hungry Bake Sale, now in its 13th year, raised nearly half a million dollars for the Farmington Ministerial Alliance and St. Vincent de Paul food pantries.
Farmington School District Superintendent Matt Ruble said the board of education is looking at options regarding placing a no-tax increase bond issue on the April ballot.
December
Personnel with the Farmington Fire Department spent a cool and misty evening aiding residents by installing safety devices in their homes. Captain Mark Mattina said the department is participating in a grant sponsored by the American Red Cross to provide free smoke detectors to eligible residents in the city.
Former Farmington Press Managing Editor Shawnna Robinson receives a certificate of appreciation from AmVets Post 113 Commander Tony Carroll for her work at the newspaper.
The Christmas season kicked off with style in Farmington when the Krekeler Jeweler’s Christmas Parade brought a fun-loving Grinch to Columbia Street as snow flurries provided a perfect backdrop for the opening of Winter Wonderland afterward.
Kevin R. Jenkins has been named editor of the Farmington Press, by Doug Smith, managing editor of the Daily Journal in Park Hills. He has worked in the newspaper business for 23 years and has served as a reporter with the Daily Journal for the past seven-and-a-half years.
The historic St. Francois County Jail and Sheriff's Residence located in the Courthouse Square Historic District decked out for the holidays thanks to the Farmington Garden Council. The council consists of two members of each of the city’s garden clubs — the Nancy Weber Garden Club, Evening Primrose Garden Club, 25 Gardeners Garden Club and the Flora Garden Club.
