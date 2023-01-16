AAA competition rewards businesses that curb distracted driving

Missouri businesses are invited to compete for cash prizes and help make roads safer in the inaugural Buckle Up Phone Down (BUPD) Business Showdown.

The BUPD Business Showdown is a new, free distracted driving prevention training course that provides participating businesses with cash incentives for employee participation. The goal of the program is to educate drivers on the dangers of cell phone-use while driving and offer solutions for preventing distraction behind the wheel.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of work-related deaths in the U.S., killing more than 17,000 workers from 2011-2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And in 2019 alone, U.S. work-related vehicles cost employers $39 billion, according to Network of Employers for Traffic Safety.

“Statistically, car crashes are the leading cause of work-related deaths, and we know cell phone distraction is playing an increased role,” said AAA Missouri Vice President of Public Affairs and Government Relations Angela Nelson. “To protect employees and keep work comp costs down, safety should be the top priority for every employer.

"We know many businesses don’t have a safe driving policy - and that’s the first step to ensuring employees are safe when they’re behind the wheel.”

According to data from Missouri Employers Mutual, work-related vehicle crashes also come at a high financial cost for employers. Lost time vehicle crash claims cost an average of $126,000.

“The number of motor vehicle related workers compensation claims rises each year, and more than half of them involve litigation expenses. The simple act of enforcing a company seat belt policy can reduce injuries and costs," said Missouri Employers Mutual Vice President and Chief Claims Officer Jennifer Langan.

How to Participate and Win

BUPD Business Showdown educational resources, employer communications, and registration information can be found at savemolives.com/mcrs/buckle-phone-down-business-showdown.

Missouri businesses with five or more employees are eligible to participate.

There are four easy steps for businesses to compete in the BUPD Business Showdown contest and be eligible to win cash prizes:

1. Register your business

2. Adopt a safe driving cell phone policy (sample policy available under ‘Employer Toolkit’)

3. Have employees complete the 20-minute, online distracted driving prevention training video

4. Once completed, have employees submit the online Buckle Up, Phone Down pledge

Cash prizes, provided by AAA Missouri, funded through grants from the Governors Highway Safety Association and General Motors, will be awarded to three businesses with the highest percentage of employees who complete the training video and submit the online safe driving pledge.

1st Place - $7,500

2nd Place - $6,000

3rd Place - $5,000

The contest period runs from Jan. 9 to March 31. Winners will be announced and invited to an awards presentation at the Missouri State Capitol in April. Complete contest rules can be found at:

The competition is sponsored by AAA Missouri and the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, in collaboration with Missouri Employers Mutual, the Governors Highway Safety Association, and General Motors.

Missouri’s Current Hand-Held Law

Missouri is currently one of just two states without a cell phone messaging ban for drivers of all ages. As of 2013, Missouri Statute 340.820 bans sending, reading, or writing a text message or electronic message on hand-held mobile devices while operating a motor vehicle for drivers 21 and younger. The consequences of violating the texting and driving law is a fine of $200 and two points against the young driver’s license.

However, data shows distracted driving isn't just a young driver problem. Approximately 74% of drivers using cell phones in Missouri traffic crashes are older than 21 years of age.

From 2017-2021, there have been at least 382 deaths on Missouri roadways caused by distracted driving, though experts agree that number is likely unreported. Of those people killed in distracted driving related crashes, 52% were someone other than the distracted driver.

The current statute does prohibit commercial drivers of large vehicles, like semi-truck drivers, from using a hand-held communication device, including to send, read, or write a text message or electronic message.

AAA encourages all motorists to eliminate distracted driving by following these tips:

• Put it away. Place your mobile device out of sight to prevent temptation.

• Know where you’re going. If using a navigation system, program the destination before driving.

• Pull over. If you must call or text while on the road, pull off the road safely and stop first.

• Ask passengers for help. If riding with someone, seek their help to navigate, make a call or send a message.

• Be a good passenger. Speak out if the driver of your vehicle is distracted.

• Don’t be a distraction. Avoid calling or texting others when you know they are driving.

• Activate Do Not Disturb. Setting up this feature on iPhone or Android device will prevent calls from coming in while you’re driving.

• Everyone should prevent being "intexticated." Just as drivers need to pay attention, so do pedestrians and bicyclists. Never call, text or play games while walking or cycling.

For more information visit aaa.com/dontdrivedistracted.

