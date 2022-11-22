AAA: Missouri gas price average drops ahead of Thanksgiving

The statewide gas price average in Missouri is $3.22 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch.

That price is 10 cents less compared to this day last week and is 15 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Missouri, drivers in Jefferson City are paying the most on average at $3.44 while drivers in St. Louis (MO only) are paying the least at $3.09 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.64, which is 12 cents less compared to this day last week and 23 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to AAA Gas Prices.

As Thanksgiving travel ramps up, the Missouri statewide gas price average fell to its lowest level since February, according to AAA historical gas price data. That will likely be welcome news for the 48.7 million Americans that AAA expects will to drive 50 miles or more for leisure this Thanksgiving holiday.

Market analysts attribute falling pump prices to sinking oil prices, with West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) currently near/below $80 a barrel for the first time since the beginning of the year.

“Drivers hitting the road for Thanksgiving will be met with some of the lowest gas prices of the year.” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “As the holiday approaches, drivers in some areas could see local station prices below $2 per gallon – a price not seen since January 2022.”

Drivers in Missouri are paying the 10th lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are the paying the most at $5.20 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.

Prices are up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Wednesday. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.