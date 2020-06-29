AAA: Missouri gas prices rise

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The statewide gas price average in Missouri is $1.88 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA Gas Prices, which released the information early Thursday morning.

That price is 3 cents more than last Thursday and is 50 cents less per gallon compared to that day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Missouri, drivers in Kansas City are paying the most on average at $1.95 while drivers in Joplin are paying the least at $1.79 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.17, which is 6 cents more compared to this day last week and 50 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Kansas City drivers may be paying the most on average in the state to fuel up at $1.95/gallon, but they are one of two major metropolitan areas surveyed to see prices dip -0.01 in the last week. St. Joseph motorists are paying 2 cents less on average while three areas remain flat week-to-week. The slower growth rate in the price of gasoline can be tied to demand.